May 08, 2024

LD Capital, Antalpha Ventures And Highblock Limited Join Forces To Launch $128M Hong Kong ETF Liquidity Fund

by
Published: May 08, 2024 at 3:17 am Updated: May 08, 2024 at 3:17 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 08, 2024 at 3:17 am

In Brief

LD Capital, Antalpha Ventures, and Highblock Limited, launched a $128 million Hong Kong ETF Liquidity Fund.

LD Capital, Antalpha Ventures And Highblock Limited Join Forces To Launch $128M Hong Kong ETF Liquidity Fund

Cryptocurrency-focused venture capital organizations LD Capital and Antalpha Ventures, alongside investment portfolio management services provider Highblock Limited, launched a $128 million Hong Kong exchange-traded fund (ETF) Liquidity Fund. The initiative seeks to bolster market-making services for Hong Kong ETFs, fostering increased liquidity, optimizing capital flow efficiency, and eliminating risks associated with liquidity and trading fluctuations.

LD Capital prioritizes primary and secondary blockchain investments, boasting a diverse portfolio of nearly 300 blockchain companies. Meanwhile, Antalpha Ventures, which specializes in offering quantitative trading and investment portfolio management services, will bring its wide expertise. Highblock Limited holds a Hong Kong license for digital asset quantitative trading and delivers such services alongside investment portfolio management.

The Hong Kong ETFs, consisting of six funds encompassing China Asset Management, Harvest Global, Bosera and HashKey Bitcoin spot ETFs, and Ethereum spot ETFs, received approval from the Hong Kong regulator last month and were subsequently launched on April 30th.

Hong Kong spot Bitcoin ETFs Experience Outflows, China Asset Management Leads With 75.36 BTC Exiting

Earlier this week, the ETFs witnessed the initial Bitcoin outflows, exclusively attributed to China Asset Management’s spot Bitcoin ETF, which observed 75.36 BTC exiting, whereas the remaining two ETFs reported no inflows. This development followed the three funds’ initial trading day, during which they collectively recorded an inflow of 3,910 BTC, as per data from SosoValue.

Additionally, the trading volume for the three Bitcoin investment products totaled $8.6 million, showing a slight decrease from the $9.74 million recorded on April 30th. As for the three Ethereum ETFs, they registered a trading volume of $1.8 million, registering a decrease from the initial $2.99 million.

Recently, cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute also unveiled intentions to offer liquidity support to sub-custodians for Hong Kong spot cryptocurrency ETFs, OSL and HashKey, for their investment offerings, aiming to facilitate the processes of buying, selling, and delivering underlying BTC and ETH for the spot ETFs.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
