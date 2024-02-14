Mondelēz International Joins Hedera Council to Explore and Accelerate DLT Adoption

In Brief Mondelēz entered into a partnership with Hedera Council to leverage DLT to enhance supply chain management and customer experiences.

Hedera Council, the entity overseeing the proof-of-stake public network Hedera Hashgraph entered into a partnership with food and beverage company Mondelēz to jointly work on distributed ledger technology (DLT).

As a new member of the Hedera Council, Mondelēz is actively engaged in the creation of pioneering solutions leveraging DLT on the Hedera platform, initially focusing on digital transformation projects, supply chain management, and optimizing business processes to enhance overall customer experiences.

“We are excited to continue our commitment to digital transformation exploring distributed ledger technologies alongside Hedera. The potential to solve longstanding retail industry challenges for consumer-packaged goods companies and merchants is very compelling,” said Xiang Xu, Global COE Leader of Digital Strategy and BlockChain at Mondelēz International.

Mondelēz’s venture into DLT is set to enhance its capacity to assist customers in their digital transformation endeavors. The company’s overarching objective is to foster innovation in customer engagement and amplify business efficiency and sustainability with the aim of Web3 and DLT technologies.

Previously, Mondelēz forged a partnership with SKUx, an early-stage fintech payments company, aiming to enhance its customer service program. Leveraging Hedera Hashgraph, the collaboration focuses on tracking the supply chain of consumer-packaged goods and facilitating digital payment-based offers.

Hedera Hashgraph is a public distributed ledger employing hashgraph consensus as its underlying mechanism. According to the Hedera Council, it stands as the sole public DLT implementing this method. Notably, Hashgraph demonstrates an impressive capacity, achieving over 10,000 transactions per second and providing low-latency finality within a matter of seconds.

Hedera Council Propels Innovations Collaborating with Leading Companies

Hedera serves as an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake network that drives the evolution of Web3. Its resilient ecosystem is collaboratively constructed by a diverse global community, operating on a network overseen by a council comprising prominent organizations including Chainlink Labs, Deutsche Telekom, Google, IBM, Nomura Holdings, Standard Bank Group, Ubisoft, and others.

Recently, technology company Dell has become a new member of the Hedera Council. In this capacity, Dell operates a consensus node, responsible for establishing transaction order. Council members are additionally involved in managing the network’s software. Additionally, Dell harnesses the capabilities of the Hedera network for application development, showcasing a strategic move to leverage its expertise within the network’s ecosystem.

The new collaboration between Hedera Council and Mondelēz, signifies a strategic commitment to advancing DLT, fostering innovation, and enhancing operational efficiency within the evolving landscape of Web3.

