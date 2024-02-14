Markets News Report
February 14, 2024

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Navigates Challenges as Bull Traders Strive to Surpass Key Level

by
Published: February 14, 2024 at 10:29 am Updated: February 14, 2024 at 10:30 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 14, 2024 at 10:29 am

In Brief

Shiba Inu faces challenges despite a recent upsurge, prompting bull traders to intensify efforts and surpass crucial zone of $0.000009500.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Challenges Amidst Recent Upsurge, Bull Traders Intensify Efforts to Surpass Key Level

Ethereum-based altcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), faces challenges despite a recent upsurge, promting bull traders to intensify their efforts as they aim to strengthen their positions and surpass the crucial zone of $0.000009500. Moreover, buyers show determination to transition from the accumulation phase, aiming to alter the overall narrative.  

Since the beginning of the year, Shiba Inu has encountered significant market volatility, characterized by the predominance of sellers and a substantial surge is needed for the altcoin to regain strength. As of the writing time, the native token of Shiba Inu, SHIB, is traded at $0.000009659, reflecting a 2.7% increase in the last 24 hours, based on data from CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu Key Levels 

Currently, key resistance levels for Shiba Inu are identified at $0.000011050 and $0.0000120, while crucial support levels are observed at $0.00000840 and $0.00000750. 

Shiba Inu Key Levels 

However, even with a recent increase in value, Shiba Inu encounters challenges in its upward trajectory. Buyers are resolute in surpassing the substantial zone of $0.000009500. Nevertheless, overcoming the recent struggles in the cryptocurrency’s price remains a hurdle. The persistent bullish pressure reflects their resolve to strengthen and elevate the price. Thus, a successful breakthrough at this level holds the potential to reshape the overall market narrative.

Shiba Inu Key Levels 

The Bollinger Band indicator on the daily chart shows a gradual contraction, hinting at a potential rise in volatility. Bull traders are hopeful about gaining increased dominance in the market. Should they succeed, it may pave the way for a more substantial expansion this week and into the next.

In the short-term perspective, buyers are positioning themselves for expansion, signaling their preparedness to drive the price upward. Furthermore, a breach beyond the market level of $0.000009500 could open up opportunities for additional breakthroughs. 

The recent bullish momentum could signal optimism for expanded opportunities beyond the hurdle at $0.000009500. However, ongoing challenges in Shiba Inu‘s trajectory necessitate vigilant monitoring.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

