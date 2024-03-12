Vertex Protocol Launches Cross-Chain Liquidity and Orderbook Platform Vertex Edge

by Victor Dey In Brief Vertex Protocol launched its Synchronous Orderbook Liquidity product Vertex Edge, to unify liquidity across EVM-compatible blockchains.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) on Arbitrum — Vertex Protocol (VRTX) today announced the launch of its Synchronous Orderbook Liquidity product Vertex Edge. The debut of Edge coincides with the rollout of Vertex’s first cross-chain instance Blitz, constructed on the Ethereum L2 network Blast.

Vertex initially debuted on Arbitrum Mainnet in April 2023 and has since established itself as a top 5 DEX based on average daily trading volume across spot and perpetuals. Vertex Edge enhances the Vertex sequencer, a potent matching engine with on-chain settlement, to unify and share liquidity across all supported EVM-compatible blockchains.

Edge efficiently matches inbound orders from one chain with the combined liquidity profile from all base layers connected to the Vertex sequencer, transitioning on-chain settlement from one chain (Arbitrum) to multiple chains within a unified liquidity layer at the sequencer level.

“Vertex Edge harmonizes liquidity between disparate blockchains, while also allowing for greater capital efficiency, deeper liquidity, and distinct features, such as a single USDC deposit interest rate, across all Vertex Edge instances. We’re primed to continue innovating throughout 2024 and support more EVM-compatible chains beyond Blast,” said Alwin Peng, co-founder of Vertex.

In less than a year since its mainnet launch on Arbitrum, Vertex has witnessed aggregate trade volumes surpassing $50 billion. This momentum carries forward into Vertex’s inaugural instance, Blitz, a high-performance DEX for spot and perpetuals trading deployed on the Blast L2 network.

The Blitz instance represents the first utilization of Edge for unified cross-chain liquidity, granting Blast users access to Spot and perpetuals trading across over 30 markets; 0 bps for makers across all markets and 2 bps for takers; Low-latency order matching execution; Unified cross-margin and Shared liquidity across Arbitrum and Blast.

“The launch of Vertex’s pioneering cross-chain instance, Blitz, marks a defining moment for the DEX and the broader crypto community. Blitz unleashes the full potential of Vertex’s performant trading engine and unlocks a multi-chain future where liquidity among chains is no longer fragmented,” said Darius Tabai, Co-Founder of Vertex Protocol.

