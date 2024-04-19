Markets News Report Technology
April 19, 2024

Meson Finance Removes Phishing Airdrop X Post And Attributes Issue To Third-Party APIs

Published: April 19, 2024
Edited and fact-checked: April 19, 2024

In Brief

Meson Finance removed the phishing tweet from X feed and confirmed that the issue stemmed from a third-party API rather than a direct attack.

Meson Finance Removes Phishing Airdrop X Post, and Attributes Issue To Third-Party APIs

Cross-chain bridge Meson Finance announced that it had removed the phishing tweet from its social media X feed, which was published earlier today. The project confirmed that the issue stemmed from a third-party application programming interface (API) rather than a direct attack on its account. Meson Finance emphasized that its account has since returned to normal operation.

Meson Finance has advised users who have interacted with the suspicious content to utilize the preventive tool Revoke to cancel any unintended wallet approvals.

Revoking token approvals is crucial when encountering a malicious approval on a phishing website. If not revoked, these approvals can remain active indefinitely, posing a significant security risk. Historical instances have shown established projects being compromised, and failing to revoke approvals could leave users vulnerable, potentially even years after their last interaction with the link.

There were suspicions of theft of Meson Finance’s X account, as it had shared and pinned a post containing a phishing airdrop link while also disabling public comments.

Meson Protocol functions as a swap protocol facilitating swaps with minimal fees and slippage across various networks, encompassing Ethereum, BNB Chain, Tron, Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Aurora (NEAR), Cronos (Cosmos), Conflux eSpace, Moonbeam (Polkadot), Moonriver (Kusama), Aptos, and EOS. 

Additionally, it supports Layer 2 rollups such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync. The protocol has undergone auditing by SSLabs and is presently undergoing a rigorous code review conducted by Trail of Bits.

Be Cautious: CertiK Report Reveals 83 Incidents and $64 Million in Losses In Q1, 2024

As per the recent findings of blockchain security firm CertiK, the overall number of incidents linked to phishing attacks has surged to 83, including 26 cases of private key compromises in the first quarter of this year which have resulted in cumulative losses amounting to $64 million. Moreover, the sophistication and efficacy of phishing attacks have escalated to concerning levels, with 18 instances causing losses exceeding $1 million each.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

