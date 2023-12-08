Merit Circle DAO Collaborates with Immutable for Web3 Gaming Experiences on Beam

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

Gaming-focused DAO — Merit Circle DAO announced strategic partnership with gaming platform Immutable to expand the DAO’s ecosystem, which comprises open-source blockchain network Beam and native digital asset marketplace Sphere, by harnessing Immutable’s platform and technology.

The Merit Circle DAO Beam network is an open-source, multi-chain gaming ecosystem designed to simplify the complexities of game development and enhance the user experience, with a primary focus on the player.

Previously exclusive to Avalanche, Beam now also launches on Immutable zkEVM, a scaling solution powered by Polygon. In this extension, Beam will integrate Immutable’s Orderbook and Passport, to help studios and content creators increase revenue and liquidity by sharing in-game digital asset orders across the marketplaces and offering passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation for users.

“At the Merit Circle DAO, we want Beam – our gaming ecosystem – to be wherever games, players and developers are. This collaboration with Immutable and Polygon Labs represents a huge leap towards that vision,” said Marco van den Heuvel, chief governance officer and Co-founder, Merit Circle.

Immutable and Merit Circle DAO are set to further explore the potential of their partnership, aiming to deliver innovative gaming experiences. Starting with the Sphere gaming marketplace the entities’ collaboration efforts aim to explore more synergies in the future.

Immutable Expands Collaborative Ventures Forging Paths in Digital Ownership and Web3 Integration

The partnership follows Immutable’s recent announcements with Ubisoft Strategic Innovation Lab and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In a recent development, Immutable collaborated with Ubisoft, aiming to advance digital ownership by merging Ubisoft’s game development expertise with Immutable’s technology and web3 gaming platform.

Earlier this year, Immutable established a partnership with AWS, focusing on various infrastructure and go-to-market initiatives. The objective is to expedite the integration of game studios into Web3 and encourage digital ownership of in-game items for gamers.

The collaboration between Merit Circle DAO and Immutable marks another advancement in the gaming ecosystem, reflecting entities’ commitment to innovation and synergy.

