November 09, 2023

Polygon Labs and NEAR Foundation Join Forces to Drive Zero Knowledge Adoption

Published: November 09, 2023 at 3:40 am Updated: November 09, 2023 at 3:40 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 09, 2023 at 3:40 am

In Brief

Polygon Labs partners with NEAR Foundation to develop zkWasm L2 prover for Polygon’s Chain Development Kit.

 

 

Polygon Labs and NEAR Foundation Join Forces to Drive Zero Knowledge Adoption

Polygon Labs has teamed up with the NEAR Foundation to develop a zero-knowledge (ZK) prover tailored for Wasm blockchains. This collaboration represents a major move to link Wasm-based chains with the Ethereum network and Polygon’s growing multichain ecosystem.

In this strategic partnership, the NEAR Foundation takes on a pivotal role as a core contributor to the Polygon CDK (Chain Development Kit), which stands to gain from the versatility of the zkWasm prover. This collaboration aims to give developers enhanced flexibility in the creation of ZK-powered Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum.

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, emphasized the collaboration’s focus on driving ZK technology adoption.

He emphasized the potential of the zkWasm prover to expand developers’ options within the Polygon CDK. Developers can use it for launching new chains, transitioning existing ones, or creating new Wasm chains that integrate more closely with Ethereum’s liquidity pools.

NEAR Foundation and Wasm’s Impact on Zero Knowledge

WebAssembly (Wasm) is instrumental in running complex applications in browsers efficiently. Within the Web3 space, the Wasm Virtual Machine differs from Ethereum’s and is utilized by blockchains such as NEAR and Polkadot. The zkWasm prover promises to optimize scalability and enhance decentralization, drawing the NEAR Protocol into closer orbit with Ethereum’s ecosystem.

The ongoing development of an interoperability layer promises future options for chains to join a cohesive network of L2 chains deployed via Polygon CDK. This network aims to encompass various layer-1 and layer-2 solutions, creating a unified and more liquid blockchain landscape.

Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR Protocol, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with Polygon Labs. This initiative aims to harness zero-knowledge proofs to enhance the Web3 spectrum beyond NEAR. Its goal is widespread growth in the ZK field and strategic liquidity alignment across multiple chains.

Expectations are high that the zkWasm prover will substantially elevate the scalability and decentralization of NEAR’s L1 infrastructure.

