Masa Debuts AI Data Network and Marketplace On Mainnet, Enables Users To Earn From AI Training

In Brief Decentralized AI and LLM network Masa unveiled the deployment of its AI Data Network and Marketplace on the mainnet.

Calanthia Mei, co-founder of Masa Network, highlighted that the launch of the Masa AI Data Network and MASA token signifies the beginning of a broader initiative. The company envisions a future where a vast number of users actively provide data and computational power to advance AI technologies. While Web3 has influenced its growth, the company collaborates with AI developers and institutions in Web2, aiming to overhaul the entire AI industry.

The Masa Network offers users the opportunity to possess, share, and benefit from their data and computational resources, which are utilized for AI training and powering various AI applications. Simultaneously, for AI developers, it furnishes access to verified personal real-time data, enabling the development of specialized AI models for creating highly personalized AI assistants, agents, and similar products. Furthermore, it provides access to a range of decentralized LLMs, simplifying the process of model hosting and eliminating complexities.

Through the utilization of Masa Network’s zero-knowledge Soulbound Tokens (zkSBT), it guarantees that users retain complete control over their data, as it remains secure and encrypted. Presently, more than 1.4 million users have actively contributed 40 million proprietary data points to the network, while it has attracted over 48,000 node operators.

Users have multiple options to earn rewards within the Masa ecosystem, including participating in “node-to-earn” activities using the Masa Oracle, engaging in “surf-to-earn” tasks through the Masa Chrome Extension, completing “quest-to-earn” challenges within the Masa application, or actively participating in Masa’s Partner Ecosystem. As users engage in these activities, they accumulate data “points,” which can later be exchanged for token rewards through the Masa Data Marketplace.

Masa Network Launches MASA Token On Multiple Networks and Centralized Exchanges

In conjunction with the mainnet launch of the Masa Network‘s AI Data Network and Marketplace, its native utility and governance token MASA has been launched on Masa, a dedicated Avalanche Subnet, Binance Smart Chain, and Ethereum networks. Additionally, the token has been listed on several major centralized exchanges (CEXs), such as HTX, Gate, Bybit, PancakeSwap, and Kucoin.

To mark the mainnet launch and token listing, the Masa Network has set aside 25 million MASA tokens for trading competitions and AI data farming initiatives. Additionally, the network has allocated 6 million MASA tokens to incentivize users to contribute their data to the AI Data Marketplace.

Recently, Masa Network conducted a community sale of its MASA token through the cryptocurrency trading platform Coinlist. The sale generated $8.75 million within less than 20 minutes of its launch, demonstrating a significant level of demand, with subscriptions exceeding six times the initial offering.

