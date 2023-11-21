OnePlus Launches AI Music Studio for Audio and Video Generation

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus AI Music Studio, a platform that integrates AI technology with creative expression.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus introduced the OnePlus AI Music Studio, a platform that integrates AI technology with creative expression, allowing users to work on their musical talents across diverse genres, including rap, hip-hop, and EDM.

According to the smartphone manufacturer, with an intuitive interface, users can compose lyrics and blend them with AI-generated beats, bringing their unique musical ideas to life with just a few taps.

Generate your own AI music and you might even win some goodies😎https://t.co/VNFbc97i7y pic.twitter.com/K9ceXQi67R — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 20, 2023

Focusing on community involvement, the platform encourages users to share musical creations on various social media platforms. This not only facilitates sharing but also opens the door to recognition through community voting.

OnePlus users can download and showcase their compositions, with the added potential of being featured by the tech giant.

“At OnePlus, our commitment is to nurture innovation and empower our community to break new ground. The OnePlus AI Music Studio symbolizes our dedication to enabling users to delve into their creativity like never before,” said Ishita Grover, director of marketing at OnePlus India

How to create your own music?

The company has announced separate platforms for Indian and non-Indian users and has provided a step-by-step guide to using the platform:

Indian users can visit here, while non-Indian users need to head here.

Click on ‘sign-in’ Enter your details requested and enter the OTP shared to your registered mobile number.

Click on “Create Music” and select your preferred genre, mood and theme.

Click on Proceed Provide a prompt for the AI to create your lyrics. It could be anything general from “Under the stars” to something that’s personal to you.

Wait a couple of minutes for the AI to write your song, and create your music and the music video.

Along with the AI Studio announcement, OnePlus also announced an exciting contest, providing users with the opportunity to submit their creations. Participants stand a chance to win exclusive OnePlus coupons, redeemable for a range of products on the OnePlus website.

The contest is open until December 17, 2023, and users can submit their entries multiple times.

More than a mere tool, the OnePlus AI Music Studio represents a unique fusion of technology and creativity. It grants users the power to shape their musical journey, emphasizing OnePlus’ dedication to empowering its community to push the boundaries of creative expression.

As the OnePlus AI Music Studio takes center stage, it marks a significant shift in the intersection of technology and artistry, paving the way for a new era of musical exploration and innovation. Users are encouraged to explore the platform, participate in the contest and be a part of this venture that redefines the landscape of creative expression in the digital age.

