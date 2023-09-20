LimeWire Acquires AI Image Generation Platform BlueWillow

by Agne Cimermanaite by Victor Dey In Brief NFT marketplace LimeWire’s acquisition of BlueWillow, an AI image platform with 2.3 million users, marks a shift in AI content creation. LimeWire’s AI Studio empowers creators while retaining ownership rights. The merger aims to provide advanced AI tools to a broad audience, simplifying the creation process.

NFT marketplace LimeWire has announced the acquisition of BlueWillow, an AI image generation platform that boasts more than 2.3 million engaged users. BlueWillow, which competes with Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, has played an important role in generating 500 million images within one year.

This acquisition coincides with LimeWire’s launch of LimeWire AI Studio, a platform that empowers creators to generate images, retain ownership rights, and earn revenue from their creations. Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, LimeWire’s Co-CEOs, expressed their excitement about the merger, stating that it reinforces LimeWire’s commitment to the artist and creator community.

LimeWire will integrate BlueWillow’s proprietary AI model for text-to-image and image-to-image generation with its AI Studio and creator platform. The objective is clear: to provide advanced AI tools to all creators, regardless of technical expertise, and unleash their creative potential.

LimeWire’s AI Studio distinguishes itself by allowing creators to retain ownership of the images they generate, setting it apart from competitors that lack ownership rights. Moreover, LimeWire’s platform simplifies the creation process, making it accessible to a broader audience beyond technically proficient users.

Furthermore, this acquisition will create a community where AI image creators can make money through ad revenue. Users will have access to AI tools to create, share, and profit from their content, ushering in a new era of AI-driven creativity.

Creators will receive 50% of ad revenue from their content, with the potential to earn up to 70% depending on their status within the community. Subscribers to creators will also benefit, receiving 10% of ad revenue and an extra 10% if they share the content on social media.

