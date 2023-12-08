India to Launch Generative AI Platform BharatGPT, Aligning with ‘Make AI in India’ Vision

India is set to launch BharatGPT, a large language model-based solution developed in collaboration with Indian conversational AI startup CoRover.ai and supported by I-HUB Anubhuti – a cognitive computing and social sensing hub at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi).

The official release touts BharatGPT as a revolutionary innovation aligned with the government’s vision of “Make AI in India.” This homegrown solution aims to address data sovereignty concerns, ensuring sensitive information remains within the borders of the country.

Powered by CoRover’s conversational AI platform, BharatGPT employs a multi-layered natural language processing (NLP) approach, encompassing natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), deep learning with generative AI (unsupervised and supervised), AI/ML, and context-based autosuggestion.

This extensive framework enables BharatGPT to handle diverse user queries efficiently. Some of the key features of BharatGPT include:

Data sovereignty: Ensures that data remains in India, aligning with the “Make AI in India” initiative.

Fine-tuned for Indian users: Tailored to meet the specific needs and preferences of Indian users.

Custom knowledge base: Offers the option to add a custom knowledge base for enhanced capabilities.

Integration possibilities: Allows integration with ERP/CRM systems and APIs, facilitating seamless transactions.

Inbuilt payment gateway: Supports real-time transactions through an integrated payment gateway.

Omni-channel and multi-lingual: Operates across multiple channels, supporting over 120 languages in text, voice, and video formats.

Generative AI video: Introduces an innovative generative AI video feature for interactive digital experiences.

The AI model is positioned as the answer to existing generative AI or large language models and intends to fill a critical gap in the market, providing an indigenous solution available in over 12 Indian languages, covering video, voice and text interactions.

Partnering with Google to Scale AI Tech

Moreover, the startup CoRover.ai has partnered with Google to scale BharatGPT. Hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the collaboration aims to ensure data sovereignty, privacy, and security, and the integration with Vertex AI allows organizations to leverage Google’s advanced AI services seamlessly.

Notable organizations, including the Indian Navy (GRSE), Max Life Insurance, NPCI, Mahindra, and the Government of India, are currently using CoRover’s AI Virtual Assistants, and many of these existing virtual assistants, with a user base exceeding 1 billion, are expected to transition to BharatGPT.

BharatGPT is positioned as an EnterpriseGPT, emphasizing responsible AI implementation with generative capabilities, robust governance, safety measures, and end-to-end transactional capabilities. Its applications span various sectors, including finance, healthcare, tourism, transportation, and more.

With the rolling out of BharatGPT, it may become the foundation for diverse virtual assistants, shaping the future of AI in India and potentially serving as a model for other nations.

