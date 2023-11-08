Wix Launches Conversational AI Chat for Personalized Business Solutions

SaaS platform Wix.com today introduced a conversational AI chat feature, aimed at assisting users in kickstarting their online business ventures.

According to company, the new chatbot will enable human-like conversations and provide essential insights about users’ specific business objectives. Moreover, the AI chatbot will also offer customized solutions essential for individual enterprises.

During the interaction, users can engage in a detailed dialogue, with follow-up questions precisely aligned with their responses. The AI-powered experience then formulates recommendations regarding essential components necessary for creating their online business profile. This will encompass a wide array of elements —- including website templates, e-commerce and various other applications, imagery, tone preferences, textual content and more.

“Our AI-chatbot understands what information is needed to build a comprehensive online business. First, the chat identifies and categorizes the user’s business according to type. After that, we recommend the most fitting components based on the entire conversation,” Guy Sopher, Head of AI Assistant at Wix told Metaverse Post. “It utilizes the conversations to create the initial business components for the user.”

Wix’s Sopher said the more information the user tells the chat about their business venture, the more accurate and complete the online business profile can be.

“Based on the specific inputs, the AI-chatbot will provide the best-fitting components, tailor-made to that business. It’s the difference between buying something from a store off-the-rack and having something custom-made,” he added.

Wix’s engagement with AI dates back to 2016 when they introduced Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI), their first AI website generator. Since then, Wix has consistently broadened its offerings. The newly introduced tool is an addition to Wix’s existing array of AI-powered features for web development.

Leveraging Generative AI to Resolve User Queries

Wix said that the depth of information users provide directly impacts the extent of personalization in the final results. For instance: the AI chat inquires about the user’s target audience and subsequently generates sample blog posts tailored to their needs. The conversation continues until all the requisite data is gathered.

Simultaneously, a business profile can be generated, organizing and categorizing all the necessary applications. Upon concluding the conversation, new users are directed to a personalized dashboard designed specifically for their business, where they can manage all the components.

Within this dashboard, users will have the freedom to further customize and adjust tools and designs as needed before publishing their websites.

“Our deep understanding of both web creation and AI have been long-standing. Because of this, we have pre-defined the information that is necessary for us to gather in order to build the best tailor-made online business,” Wix’s Sopher told Metaverse Post. “Alternatively, the user has the choice to end the conversation at any time, and the AI-chatbot will incorporate the components needed to create the online store based on what information is received.”

For data privacy, Sopher said that Wix has implemented various measures to ensure that the user is not exposed to harmful content.

“Wix is implementing best industry practices in order to keep our users’ information safe and secure. With respect to privacy, and our company is complying with global privacy and data protection regulations such as the GDPR and the CCPA, including and with respect to our AI products,” explained Wix’s Sopher.

Wix announced that the conversational AI chat experience is now accessible to all new Wix users in English.

Previously this year, the company launched AI Text Creator — which provides users the ability to generate high-quality and uniquely tailored content for their websites. Likewise, on Nov. 7th the platform launched AI Meta Tag Creator to help users increase their efficiency and search visibility.

“We have pre-defined the information that is necessary for us to gather in order to build the best tailor-made online business. The user has the choice to end the conversation at any time, and Wix will incorporate the components needed to create the online store based on what information is received,” Wix’s Sopher told Metaverse Post. “This is the first step in our conversational AI chat experience and we will continue to trailblazer AI for website development.”

