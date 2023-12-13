Markets News Report
December 13, 2023

Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders

by
Published: December 13, 2023 at 3:04 am Updated: December 13, 2023 at 3:04 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2023 at 3:04 am

In Brief

Fusionist launched the Nexus Bond program, offering nearly 5 million ACE in airdrops to asset holders, while providing token utility.

Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders

Fusionist introduced the Nexus Bond airdrop mechanism, aimed at rewarding qualified asset holders. This program includes a total prize pool of nearly 5 million ACEs and spans a period of 27 months with an initial 4-week phase, starting at 15:00 on December 18, Beijing time.

To qualify for this airdrop, holders must possess specific assets such as NFTs, BOAT and domain names. The claim rules state that holding an NFT for 7 consecutive days entitles the holder to 25% of the current reward, with a maximum claim of 100%.

In the first four weeks, NFT holders will instantly receive 100% of the current rewards and Fusionist will destroy any unclaimed rewards.

The Nexus Bond program is designed to add an additional layer of utility to Fusionist’s NFTs and selected assets. This initiative aims to preserve the existing value of these assets while introducing new incentives for holders.

Recognition and Rewards Await for Fusionist Holders

Nexus Bond aims to elevate every holder to a status of cherished advocate, akin to the most loyal supporters of Fusionist. The program provides participants with preferential treatment, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and loyalty.

The launch of the Nexus Bond program signifies a new chapter in the Fusionist community. It offers an opportunity to recognize and reward commitment and support, strengthening the bond between Fusionist and its community members.

This initiative by Fusionist adds value to the holding of specific assets. At the same time, it fosters a deeper sense of belonging and recognition within its community, marking a significant step in the company’s engagement with its most dedicated supporters.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

