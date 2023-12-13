Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders

In Brief Fusionist launched the Nexus Bond program, offering nearly 5 million ACE in airdrops to asset holders, while providing token utility.

Fusionist introduced the Nexus Bond airdrop mechanism, aimed at rewarding qualified asset holders. This program includes a total prize pool of nearly 5 million ACEs and spans a period of 27 months with an initial 4-week phase, starting at 15:00 on December 18, Beijing time.

To qualify for this airdrop, holders must possess specific assets such as NFTs, BOAT and domain names. The claim rules state that holding an NFT for 7 consecutive days entitles the holder to 25% of the current reward, with a maximum claim of 100%.

In the first four weeks, NFT holders will instantly receive 100% of the current rewards and Fusionist will destroy any unclaimed rewards.

The Nexus Bond program is designed to add an additional layer of utility to Fusionist’s NFTs and selected assets. This initiative aims to preserve the existing value of these assets while introducing new incentives for holders.

Recognition and Rewards Await for Fusionist Holders

Nexus Bond aims to elevate every holder to a status of cherished advocate, akin to the most loyal supporters of Fusionist. The program provides participants with preferential treatment, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and loyalty.

The launch of the Nexus Bond program signifies a new chapter in the Fusionist community. It offers an opportunity to recognize and reward commitment and support, strengthening the bond between Fusionist and its community members.

This initiative by Fusionist adds value to the holding of specific assets. At the same time, it fosters a deeper sense of belonging and recognition within its community, marking a significant step in the company’s engagement with its most dedicated supporters.

