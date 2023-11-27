Binance Labs Invests $3.15 Million in Open Campus to Propel Web3 Education

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Binance Labs invested $3.15 million in Web3 education platform Open Campus to empower content creators and help monetize their materials.

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, has invested $3.15 million in Open Campus, a community-driven Web3 education platform that tokenizes educational content and empowers content creators to monetize their published materials.

The investment’s primary goal is to attract new users to the Web3 space and encourage native users to engage in educational opportunities with Publisher NFT.

Open Campus’s Publisher NFTs designed to enhance the earning potential of content creators, facilitating revenue sharing among co-owners. The revenue generated by content creators is stored in smart contracts, allowing co-owners to withdraw funds based on their respective contributions.

Publisher NFTs issued by Open Campus adopters can be freely bought and sold on the Marketplace.

Tokenization of Educational Content Gains Momentum

Open Campus is a platform that provides Smart Donations, a feature that supports grants and scholarships powered by its native token, $EDU, releasing funds based on measurable on-chain events.

Recently, Open Campus initiated a $10 million incentive program, encouraging eligible educators to contribute content to the platform. Through this program, courses are tokenized as Publisher NFTs, granting educators ownership of their content and fostering a dynamic and rewarding educational ecosystem.

This year, another platform, TinyTap, a Web3 edtech platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, raised $8.5 million from Sequoia China, Liberty City Ventures, Kingsway Capital, Shima Capital, Polygon, among others, to support and expand its Web3 presence. The company also introduced Publisher NFTs, enabling teachers to earn income from their profession.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson