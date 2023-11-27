News Report Technology
November 27, 2023

Binance Labs Invests $3.15 Million in Open Campus to Propel Web3 Education

by
Published: November 27, 2023 at 11:28 am Updated: November 27, 2023 at 11:29 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 27, 2023 at 11:28 am

In Brief

Binance Labs invested $3.15 million in Web3 education platform Open Campus to empower content creators and help monetize their materials.

Binance Labs Invests in Open Campus to Propel the Tokenization of Educational Content Through Publisher NFTs

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, has invested $3.15 million in Open Campus, a community-driven Web3 education platform that tokenizes educational content and empowers content creators to monetize their published materials.

The investment’s primary goal is to attract new users to the Web3 space and encourage native users to engage in educational opportunities with Publisher NFT.

Open Campus’s Publisher NFTs designed to enhance the earning potential of content creators, facilitating revenue sharing among co-owners. The revenue generated by content creators is stored in smart contracts, allowing co-owners to withdraw funds based on their respective contributions.

Publisher NFTs issued by Open Campus adopters can be freely bought and sold on the Marketplace.

Tokenization of Educational Content Gains Momentum

Open Campus is a platform that provides Smart Donations, a feature that supports grants and scholarships powered by its native token, $EDU, releasing funds based on measurable on-chain events.

Recently, Open Campus initiated a $10 million incentive program, encouraging eligible educators to contribute content to the platform. Through this program, courses are tokenized as Publisher NFTs, granting educators ownership of their content and fostering a dynamic and rewarding educational ecosystem.

This year, another platform, TinyTap, a Web3 edtech platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, raised $8.5 million from Sequoia China, Liberty City Ventures, Kingsway Capital, Shima Capital, Polygon, among others, to support and expand its Web3 presence. The company also introduced Publisher NFTs, enabling teachers to earn income from their profession.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Future of Generative AI Hinges on Efficient Prompt Engineering, says Turing’s Director of Engineering

by Victor Dey
November 27, 2023

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Game On: Top 5 Most Engaging Web3 Game Titles of 2023 Dominating the Market

by Alisa Davidson
November 27, 2023

Primex Finance Expands to Arbitrum, Amplifies Leverage Trading on DEXs

by Nik Asti
November 27, 2023

Militant Financing Concerns Rise in Israel as Tron Surpasses Bitcoin in Crypto Transfers

by Nik Asti
November 27, 2023

Alibaba Shuts Down Quantum Computing Lab, Donates Assets to Zhejiang University

by Kumar Gandharv
November 27, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Game On: Top 5 Most Engaging Web3 Game Titles of 2023 Dominating the Market
News Report Technology
Game On: Top 5 Most Engaging Web3 Game Titles of 2023 Dominating the Market
by Alisa Davidson
November 27, 2023
Primex Finance Expands to Arbitrum, Amplifies Leverage Trading on DEXs
Markets News Report
Primex Finance Expands to Arbitrum, Amplifies Leverage Trading on DEXs
by Nik Asti
November 27, 2023
Future of Generative AI Hinges on Efficient Prompt Engineering, says Turing’s Director of Engineering
Opinion Technology
Future of Generative AI Hinges on Efficient Prompt Engineering, says Turing’s Director of Engineering
by Victor Dey
November 27, 2023
Militant Financing Concerns Rise in Israel as Tron Surpasses Bitcoin in Crypto Transfers
News Report Technology
Militant Financing Concerns Rise in Israel as Tron Surpasses Bitcoin in Crypto Transfers
by Nik Asti
November 27, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.