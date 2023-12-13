Donald Trump Unveils ‘Mugshot Edition’ Digital Trading NFT Cards

Donald Trump launched 'Mugshot Edition' of his digital trading NFT cards, offering unique physical collectibles and exclusive experiences.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced his latest NFT trading card collection, the ‘Mugshot Edition.’ This series marks the first time Trump combines digital cards with physical collectibles, offering a unique proposition to buyers.

Purchasers of 47 Mugshot Edition cards will receive not just the digital cards but also a physical piece of the suit worn by Trump in his mugshot photo. Additionally, they will be invited to a gala dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, adding a personal touch to the purchase.

Trump has set the price of these NFT cards at $99 each, maintaining the pricing strategy from his previous digital card ventures. He expressed high expectations for the success and demand of this edition on his social media platform, Truth Social.

This launch follows Trump’s previous forays into non-fungible token collections. His initial collection, released in December, featured artwork from his life and career. The second collection launched in April, came shortly after his indictment on felony counts.

Surge in Sales Following Mugshot Edition NFT

Trump’s mugshot photo released in August, significantly boosted sales of his existing digital cards, with a reported 426% increase in sales within 24 hours. This surge reflects the impact of high-profile events on NFT sales.

In a July filing with the Office of Government Ethics, Trump disclosed earnings exceeding $1 billion from various sources, including sales from his NFT ventures.

This latest initiative by Donald Trump not only diversifies his presence in the NFT market but also bridges the gap between digital and physical collectibles, catering to a wide range of collectors and supporters.

