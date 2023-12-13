Art Business News Report
December 13, 2023

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Mugshot Edition’ Digital Trading NFT Cards

by
Published: December 13, 2023 at 5:10 am Updated: December 13, 2023 at 5:10 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2023 at 5:10 am

In Brief

Donald Trump launched ‘Mugshot Edition’ of his digital trading NFT cards, offering unique physical collectibles and exclusive experiences.

Donald Trump Unveils 'Mugshot Edition' Digital Trading NFT Cards

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced his latest NFT trading card collection, the ‘Mugshot Edition.’ This series marks the first time Trump combines digital cards with physical collectibles, offering a unique proposition to buyers.

Purchasers of 47 Mugshot Edition cards will receive not just the digital cards but also a physical piece of the suit worn by Trump in his mugshot photo. Additionally, they will be invited to a gala dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, adding a personal touch to the purchase.

Trump has set the price of these NFT cards at $99 each, maintaining the pricing strategy from his previous digital card ventures. He expressed high expectations for the success and demand of this edition on his social media platform, Truth Social.

This launch follows Trump’s previous forays into non-fungible token collections. His initial collection, released in December, featured artwork from his life and career. The second collection launched in April, came shortly after his indictment on felony counts.

Surge in Sales Following Mugshot Edition NFT

Trump’s mugshot photo released in August, significantly boosted sales of his existing digital cards, with a reported 426% increase in sales within 24 hours. This surge reflects the impact of high-profile events on NFT sales.

In a July filing with the Office of Government Ethics, Trump disclosed earnings exceeding $1 billion from various sources, including sales from his NFT ventures.

This latest initiative by Donald Trump not only diversifies his presence in the NFT market but also bridges the gap between digital and physical collectibles, catering to a wide range of collectors and supporters.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey
December 13, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

OKX Ventures Invests in Mocaverse for Joint Development on X1 zkEVM Layer 2 Network

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023

Humane Chooses Optiva’s SaaS Solution BSS to Unveil its AI-Powered Wearable ‘Ai Pin’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders

by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 
News Report Technology
Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 
by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023
OKX Ventures Invests in Mocaverse for Joint Development on X1 zkEVM Layer 2 Network
News Report Technology
OKX Ventures Invests in Mocaverse for Joint Development on X1 zkEVM Layer 2 Network
by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023
Humane Chooses Optiva’s SaaS Solution BSS to Unveil its AI-Powered Wearable ‘Ai Pin’
News Report Technology
Humane Chooses Optiva’s SaaS Solution BSS to Unveil its AI-Powered Wearable ‘Ai Pin’
by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023
Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders
Markets News Report
Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders
by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.