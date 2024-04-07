Hong Kong Web3 Festival Unveils Powerhouse Sponsors: Leading the Charge Towards Decentralised Innovation

Explore the forefront players shaping decentralised technology at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, spotlighting top-tier sponsors like DWF Labs, OKX Wallet, and the TON Foundation.

As the Web3 Festival in Hong Kong approaches, we want you to delve into our spotlight list with the foremost players shaping the landscape of decentralised technology. In this article, Metaverse Post invites you to check out the top-tier sponsors of the Hong Kong Web3 Festival.

DWF Labs, Internet Computer, MEET48, OKX Web3, TON Foundation, ZA Bank

OKX Wallet introduces a decentralised multi-chain platform, providing users access to the expansive Web3 world. With over 1,000 DApp protocols available, features include multi-chain and cross-chain DEX, yield farming, NFT marketplace, and DApp discovery.

DWF Labs emerges as a pioneering force in the next generation of Web3 investment and market making, standing as one of the globe’s foremost high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, actively engaged in spot and derivatives markets across more than 60 premier exchanges.

The Open Network (TON) emerges as a decentralised blockchain community with a global reach, dedicated to making cryptocurrency accessible to all. Through its integration within the Telegram Messenger platform, TON aims to cultivate the Web3 ecosystem, envisioning a future where 500 million users can assert ownership over their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028.

Strategic Partners

Cyberport, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), InvestHK

With a commitment to empowering companies for growth and development, the HKTDC offers comprehensive economic and policy analysis alongside global market insights, enabling businesses to seize opportunities for expansion and advancement.

InvestHK, as the dedicated department of the Hong Kong SAR Government overseeing Foreign Direct Investment, provides steadfast support to overseas enterprises seeking to establish and broaden their presence within Hong Kong’s dynamic business landscape.

Platinum Sponsors

Chainlink, Cregis, Deepcoin Labs, Gate.io, Gunzilla Games, NEAR Protocol, Neo, Polkadot, Qtum, SlowMist, Telos Foundation, Victory Securities, Zetrix, Zircuit

Chainlink stands as a decentralised blockchain oracle network constructed atop Ethereum, designed to seamlessly transfer tamper-proof data from off-chain origins to on-chain smart contracts, fostering enhanced functionality and reliability within the blockchain ecosystem.

Deepcoin Labs is at the forefront of early-stage investments and is committed to shaping the global Web3 landscape. With the launch of a $100 million fund and a mission to fuel industry innovation, Deepcoin Labs stands ready to support promising projects and startups on their journey towards success.

Polkadot emerges as both a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency, with DOT serving as its native digital asset. With a focus on facilitating seamless communication and transactions between blockchains without the need for a trusted intermediary, Polkadot revolutionises the landscape of decentralised exchange and interoperability.

Side Event Partners

ABGA, Animoca Brands & Chromia, Aptos, DRK Lab, Filecoin Foundation, GoPlus, HashKey Exchange, SlowMist, TON Foundation, UOVABOX

Animoca Brands stands as a prominent Web3 innovator. Leveraging blockchain technology, Animoca Brands pioneers the provision of digital property rights to a global audience, contributing to the establishment of an open metaverse.

Introduced in 2022, Aptos emerges as a Layer-1 blockchain prioritising scalability, security, and reliability. Distinguished by its AptosBFT (PoS) consensus mechanism and the Move smart contract programming language, Aptos facilitates parallel execution, achieving an impressive transaction throughput of up to 160,000 tps.

Gold Sponsors

AltLayer, Cards Ahoy!, CESS, Kaspa, Kava, 鲲KUN, Mask Network, PortUS, Roam, Rollux, X-mint

AltLayer presents a pioneering initiative set to transform the rollup landscape, emphasising heightened security, decentralisation, interoperability, and accelerated finality. With its innovative Restaked rollups and RaaS platform, AltLayer provides developers with an unparalleled solution for launching their own rollups, offering a unique and compelling avenue for advancement.

Kaspa emerges as a groundbreaking blockchain endeavour, fusing the robust security of a proof-of-work mechanism with rapid block rates and minimal confirmation times. With its distinctive features and unwavering dedication to scalability, Kaspa stands poised to assert itself as a significant contender in the realm of decentralised applications.

Among Other Sponsors

