Healthtech Company Vinbrain Unveils Two AI-Powered Solutions to Bolster Patient Care

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Vietnam’s Vinbrain unveiled two AI-centric solutions, DrAid Enterprise Data Solution (EDS) and DrAid Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment.

Vietnam’s healthtech company Vinbrain unveiled two AI-centric solutions, DrAid Enterprise Data Solution (EDS) and DrAid Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment — at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), USA.

According to Vinbrain, DrAid EDS is designed to expedite interoperability and streamline healthcare processes for precision care. EDS incorporates a knowledge engine powered by big data.

The AI system aims to lead the healthcare transformation towards precision care.

EDS brings a knowledge engine based on big data whose core is “to transfigure massive medical raw data into actionable knowledge and insights,” said Steven Truong, founder and CEO of VinBrain.

Capable of auto-generating reports in over 25 languages, EDS assists doctors in summarizing examination history, highlighting differences between reports and medical images, and providing personalized electrical medical records analytics.

For hospital operators, EDS offers real-time insights through intuitive multi-dashboards and AI predictive analysis, facilitating data-driven decisions for resource allocation. Notably, it extends to DrAid Copilot, a medical AI-powered virtual assistant that empowers productivity through natural language interaction.

According to the company, all EDS modules are organized under a secure and centralized data lake and data management infrastructure, converting data into structured formats, and transforming massive silos into a repository for world-class security, ensuring lasting and centralized storage for operative and R&D purposes.

Utilizing AI for Precise Diagnosis

On the other front, the Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment solution signifies a significant leap in the adoption of AI for precise diagnosis and improved treatment decisions in the realm of complex diseases. Positioned as one of the world’s few pioneers, VinBrain’s platform tackles liver and rectal cancer, two of the top 10 deadliest cancers globally.

The AI-powered solutions, CT Liver Cancer D&T and MRI Rectal Cancer D&T will help unravel the complexities of cancer classification, localization and measurement. This aims to enable early detection, offering a ray of hope for saving more lives.

Particularly noteworthy is CT Liver Cancer D&T, capable of detecting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common liver malignancy. This solution employs a novel method based on wavelet radiomics features from multiphase CT images for HCC screening.

Headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, the healthtech firm is developing AI-based healthcare solutions aimed at enabling doctors to make faster and more informed decisions, ultimately enhancing the quality and consistency of healthcare services for the public.

Using NVIDIA DGX A100 supercomputer, VinBrain’s flagship product, DrAid, serves as an AI-based doctor assistant specializing in automated chest X-ray diagnosis and screening.

This technology has already been deployed in 63 health facilities across Vietnam, with plans for expansion to an additional 150 health facilities within the country and seven hospitals in Myanmar.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv