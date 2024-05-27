Markets News Report Technology
May 27, 2024

HashKey Global Introduces Polyhedra Network As Its First Launchpool With 325,000 ZK Prize

by
Published: May 27, 2024 at 3:10 am Updated: May 27, 2024 at 3:10 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 27, 2024 at 3:10 am

In Brief

HashKey Global will introduce Polyhedra Network as the first project on its Launchpool, offering a prize pool of 325,000 ZK.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global revealed plans to introduce Polyhedra Network (ZK) as the first project on its Launchpool, offering a prize pool of 325,000 ZK. Now, users have the opportunity to lock USDT to earn ZK tokens over a period of 5 days, with income generation commencing at 10:00 UTC on May 30th.

Additionally, ZK-USDT spot trading will be available starting at 10:00 UTC on May 30th. Deposits and withdrawals for ZK tokens will be accessible from 10:00 UTC on May 27th via the ERC-20 network. 

In order to participate, users must stake a minimum of 10 USDT. Each user can earn up to 6,500 ZK tokens, which represents 2% of the total reward pool. The staking period for ZK tokens is set from 10:00 UTC on May 30th until 10:00 UTC on June 4th.

What Are Polyhedra Network And ZK Token?

Polyhedra Network focuses on developing Web3 interoperability solutions utilizing zero-knowledge proof protocols. The project has introduced the zkBridge protocol to enable secure and efficient cross-chain infrastructure for both Layer 1 and Layer 2 interoperability. By employing zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), zkBridge improves security without depending on external assumptions and substantially lowers on-chain verification costs. Polyhedra Network is backed by investors, including Polychain Capital, Animoca Brands, and Hashkey Capital, among others. In its latest funding round, it raised $20 million, bringing the project’s valuation to $1 billion. Recently, Polyhedra Network conducted the airdrop.

ZK is the native token of the Polyhedra Network. It can be used for ZKP service fees, zkBridge transaction fees, staking, ensuring economic security, and participating in governance. According to the ZK tokenomics, 32% of the total token supply will be allocated to ecosystem and network incentives, 28% to token purchases, 15% to foundation reserves, 15% to community activities, including airdrops, and 10% to core contributors. The total supply of ZK tokens is capped at 1 billion.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

