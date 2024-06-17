Aethir’s AI And Gaming Partners To Airdrop Tokens To Its Checker Node Holders

In Brief Cookie3, Hybrid, Moemate, PlayFi, ZKcandy to allocate tokens to Aethir users, while Deverse World will offer staking rewards to ATH stakers.

Decentralized cloud computing platform, Aethir (ATH) announced an EcoDrop initiative where its six ecosystem partner projects will conduct airdrops for Aethir Checker Node holders.

In a post on social media platform X, Aethir detailed that Cookie3, Hybrid, Moemate, PlayFi, and ZKcandy plan to allocate their native tokens to node holders. Additionally, Deverse World is set to offer staking rewards in its tokens to ATH stakers. Notably, staking ATH tokens not only earns rewards in ATH tokens but also extra rewards in the native tokens of Aethir’s partner projects.

The airdrop follows the recent launch of Aethir’s mainnet and listing of its token, ATH. Furthermore, the Checker Node network is now operational, allowing node holders to earn rewards for their contributions to the Aethir network. Aethir noted that the community airdrop is expected to become a regular event, providing benefits to the community members across the Aethir ecosystem.

Aethir Empowers AI And Gaming With Its Decentralized GPU Cloud Infrastructure

Aethir functions as a cloud computing infrastructure platform that transforms the ownership, distribution, and utilization of enterprise-grade GPUs. It specializes in optimizing GPU resources for compute-intensive fields such as AI, machine learning, and cloud gaming.

Aethir’s decentralized cloud infrastructure aims to facilitate global scalability for AI and gaming ventures via its extensive supply of nearly two thousand NVIDIA H100s and over 40,000 other high-quality GPUs. The Aethir decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) stack is strategically distributed throughout multiple regions to ensure enterprise clients have access to lag-free, scalable GPU resources.

Aethir collaborates with various AI and gaming projects, utilizing its infrastructure to support its innovations. Cookie3 integrates Aethir’s GPU resources to fuel its decentralized MarketingFi platform, revolutionizing Web3 marketing solutions. Deverse World merges strategy, shooter, and adventure in its multichain Web3 game, benefiting from Aethir’s GPU capabilities to ensure a seamless gaming experience. Hybrid simplifies AI and blockchain integration through its MOE framework on an Eth-based Layer 2 network, scaling AI development with Aethir’s cloud services.

Furthermore, Moemate utilizes Aethir’s infrastructure to train AI agents across platforms like Discord and WhatsApp. PlayFi enhances gaming with AI functionalities using Aethir’s cloud, while ZKcandy secures transactions with Layer 2 zero-knowledge blockchain, leveraging Aethir’s GPU cloud for Web3 gaming advancements.

