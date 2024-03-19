News Report Technology
March 19, 2024

Polyhedra Network Launches ZK Token Airdrop Page

Published: March 19, 2024
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 19, 2024

In Brief

Polyhedra Network launched an airdrop application page, making ZK airdrop applications now open to the public. 

Polyhedra Network Launches ZK Token Airdrop Page

Zero-knowledge interoperability infrastructure Polyhedra Network (ZK) announced the launch of its airdrop application page, making ZK airdrop applications now open to the public. The snapshot for the airdrop was completed at 8:00 UTC on March 12. 

Eligible recipients for the ZK token airdrop include zkBridge trading users, Pandra King non-fungible token (NFT) holders, zkBridge loyalty point users on Web3 community platform Galxe, and participants in various programs such as Binance Users, ecosystem and community contributors of Web3 Wallet Airdrop, OKX Cryptopedia Season 11, and BNB Chain Airdrop Marathon.

Polyhedra Network Advances Web3 Interoperability

Polyhedra Network is developing Web3 interoperability solutions using zero-knowledge proof protocols. The company has created the zkBridge protocol to facilitate trustless and efficient cross-chain infrastructures for both Layer 1 and Layer 2 interoperability. By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs, zkBridge enhances security without relying on external assumptions and significantly reduces on-chain verification costs.

Since its launch last year, zkBridge has facilitated more than 20 million cross-chain transactions and generated over 40 million zero-knowledge proofs. Besides zkBridge, Polyhedra Network has also developed zkLightClient technology, which is seamlessly integrated with the LayerZero protocol. This technology empowers application developers to leverage zero-knowledge proofs in securing cross-chain messages transmitted through the protocol.

Recently, Polyhedra Network raised $20 million in a strategic financing round led by Polychain Capital and Animoca Brands, along with other investors, bringing the project’s valuation to $1 billion. Prior to this, the company had received a $10 million investment led by Binance Labs and Polychain Capital late last year. 

Coinciding with the launch of the airdrop applications, Polyhedra Network has been introduced as a new launchpool project on the cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, offering users the opportunity to stake and earn tokens. Bitget has opened both the BGB and USDT prize pools, with a combined total of 200,000 ZK tokens.

The investment window will remain open from 18:00 UTC on March 19 until March 29 at 18:00 UTC.

