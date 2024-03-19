Polyhedra Network Launches ZK Token Airdrop Page

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Polyhedra Network launched an airdrop application page, making ZK airdrop applications now open to the public.

Zero-knowledge interoperability infrastructure Polyhedra Network (ZK) announced the launch of its airdrop application page, making ZK airdrop applications now open to the public. The snapshot for the airdrop was completed at 8:00 UTC on March 12.

Eligible recipients for the ZK token airdrop include zkBridge trading users, Pandra King non-fungible token (NFT) holders, zkBridge loyalty point users on Web3 community platform Galxe, and participants in various programs such as Binance Users, ecosystem and community contributors of Web3 Wallet Airdrop, OKX Cryptopedia Season 11, and BNB Chain Airdrop Marathon.

Polyhedra Network Advances Web3 Interoperability

Polyhedra Network is developing Web3 interoperability solutions using zero-knowledge proof protocols. The company has created the zkBridge protocol to facilitate trustless and efficient cross-chain infrastructures for both Layer 1 and Layer 2 interoperability. By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs, zkBridge enhances security without relying on external assumptions and significantly reduces on-chain verification costs.

Since its launch last year, zkBridge has facilitated more than 20 million cross-chain transactions and generated over 40 million zero-knowledge proofs. Besides zkBridge, Polyhedra Network has also developed zkLightClient technology, which is seamlessly integrated with the LayerZero protocol. This technology empowers application developers to leverage zero-knowledge proofs in securing cross-chain messages transmitted through the protocol.

Recently, Polyhedra Network raised $20 million in a strategic financing round led by Polychain Capital and Animoca Brands, along with other investors, bringing the project’s valuation to $1 billion. Prior to this, the company had received a $10 million investment led by Binance Labs and Polychain Capital late last year.

Coinciding with the launch of the airdrop applications, Polyhedra Network has been introduced as a new launchpool project on the cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, offering users the opportunity to stake and earn tokens. Bitget has opened both the BGB and USDT prize pools, with a combined total of 200,000 ZK tokens.

The investment window will remain open from 18:00 UTC on March 19 until March 29 at 18:00 UTC.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson