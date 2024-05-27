News Report Technology
May 27, 2024

Scallop Conducts Protocol Updates, Suspends Scallop Swap To Resolve RPC And Swap Router Issues With Partners

by
Published: May 27, 2024 at 4:35 am Updated: May 27, 2024 at 4:35 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 27, 2024 at 4:35 am

In Brief

Scallop announced its intention to conduct updates to the protocol and implement adjustments to its pool parameters.

Scallop Conducts Protocol Updates, Suspends Scallop Swap To Resolve RPC And Swap Router Issues With Partners

Sui ecosystem lending protocol Scallop announced its intention to conduct updates to the protocol. As per the announcement made on the social media platform X, the project will temporarily suspend Scallop Swap to address issues related to remote procedure call (RPC) and Swap Router with its partners. Scallop Swap operations will resume at a later time, with a separate announcement to follow.

Scallop has also announced adjustments to its pool parameters, effective today. The liquidation threshold will be revised from 80% to over 65%, and the collateral weight will be lowered from 50% to over 45%.

Scallop functions as a P2P money market within the Sui ecosystem and represents a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol backed by the Sui Foundation. It offers a range of features, such as lending and borrowing pools, Scallop Swap, Scallop Bridge, lending derivatives, Sui PTB development tools, Sui Derivatives, Scallop Flash loans, SDKs, along with additional functionalities. Presently, Scallop’s total value locked is recorded at $135 million, as per data obtained from DefiLlama.

Sui serves a Layer 1 decentralized PoS network that offers horizontally scalable throughput and storage capabilities, facilitating fast and economically viable application development.

Scallop Advances With Protocol Parameter Increases, Surpasses $25 Billion In Accumulated Lending And Borrowing Volume

In April, the project underwent various developments and updates, notably raising the protocol parameters for different collateral asset pools to accommodate increased borrowing. This involved raising the limits from 30 million to 100 million for Sui, USDC, and USDT, from 10 million to 20 million for afSUI, and from 5 million to 20 million for haSUI.

Recently, Scallop announced several notable milestones, including surpassing $25 billion in accumulated lending and borrowing volume and exceeding $2 billion in flash loan volume. Additionally, the total borrow amount rose from $20 million to $50 million, with an average utilization rate of over 60% for borrow pools.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Taiko Launches On Ethereum Mainnet And Opens Allocation Checker For Upcoming TAIKO Token Distribution

by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024

Real-World Assets and DeFi Pave the Way for Credit Union Evolution

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 27, 2024

Leveraging AI and Blockchain for Transparent Credit Intelligence: A Deep Dive with Synnax Technologies’ Rob Alcorn

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 27, 2024

PancakeSwap Initiates Proposal Vote On May 28 To Launch Initial Farm Offering For Lista DAO

by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Taiko Launches On Ethereum Mainnet And Opens Allocation Checker For Upcoming TAIKO Token Distribution

by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024

PancakeSwap Initiates Proposal Vote On May 28 To Launch Initial Farm Offering For Lista DAO

by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024

Bitget To List RUNES·X·BITCOIN, Introduce X Token On Its PoolX Platform, And Host 121M X Token Giveaway

by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024

Matrixport Reports $17B Rise In DeFi TVL In Past Week As Ethereum Spot ETFs Will Not Support Staking

by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Taiko Launches On Ethereum Mainnet And Opens Allocation Checker For Upcoming TAIKO Token Distribution
News Report Technology
Taiko Launches On Ethereum Mainnet And Opens Allocation Checker For Upcoming TAIKO Token Distribution
by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024
Real-World Assets and DeFi Pave the Way for Credit Union Evolution
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Real-World Assets and DeFi Pave the Way for Credit Union Evolution
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 27, 2024
Leveraging AI and Blockchain for Transparent Credit Intelligence: A Deep Dive with Synnax Technologies’ Rob Alcorn
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Leveraging AI and Blockchain for Transparent Credit Intelligence: A Deep Dive with Synnax Technologies’ Rob Alcorn
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 27, 2024
PancakeSwap Initiates Proposal Vote On May 28 To Launch Initial Farm Offering For Lista DAO
Markets News Report Technology
PancakeSwap Initiates Proposal Vote On May 28 To Launch Initial Farm Offering For Lista DAO
by Alisa Davidson
May 27, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.