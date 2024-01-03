Etherscan Acquires Solscan to Strengthen Blockchain Data Services for Users

Etherscan announced the acquisition of Solscan to improve the accessibility of blockchain data across multiple networks.

Block explorer and analytics platform for Ethereum – Etherscan acquired Solscan with an aim to “improve the accessibility of blockchain data across multiple networks”.

Solscan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce its acquisition by Etherscan. The company said, “We are honored to announce the acquisition of Solscan by Etherscan, the world’s leading block explorer. A momentous step in the world of blockchain exploration that will be a stepping stone for greater contributions to the Solana ecosystem.”

Founded in 2021, Solscan is a data analytics platform that provides a search function for information on the Solana blockchain.

According to Solscan, over the past three years it has dedicated efforts to develop a product with strategic value, making it an ideal addition to Etherscan’s extensive portfolio.

Moving forward, Solscan plans to work within the Solana ecosystem, with an intent to provide a reliable and innovative block explorer for the Solana community. Moreover, the collaboration with Etherscan will allow both firms to offer neutral and equitable access to blockchain data, ensuring transparency and fairness in the blockchain space.

Integrating Additional Capabilities for Users

Etherscan said in its statement that since its founding in 2021, Solscan has served over three million monthly users. Solscan’s most features are familiar to users of Etherscan including detailed address, token and transaction information as well as APIs, dashboards and NFT metadata.

“The Solscan team has proven their expertise over the years by offering detailed insights and analytics. Their expertise in making blockchain data accessible and user-friendly also aligns perfectly with our mission at Etherscan,” said Matthew Tan, CEO and founder of Etherscan.

Solscan also mentioned that users can anticipate the integration of additional features across both the company platforms, enhancing exploration and analysis capabilities on both platforms. As part of the Etherscan family, Solscan will focus on delivering enhanced support and a streamlined user experience, encompassing improvements in user interfaces, navigation and overall accessibility.

The integration of Solscan into the Etherscan ecosystem seems a positive step forward for both platforms. Users can expect a collaborative effort aimed at delivering unparalleled blockchain exploration services and a shared commitment to advancing the capabilities of both Etherscan and Solscan.

