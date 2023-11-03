Singapore’s Treehouse Acquires Origins Analytics to Strengthen NFT Analytics Capabilities

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Singapore-based Web3 data firm Treehouse announced the acquisition of Origins Analytics, an enterprise-grade NFT analytics platform.

Singapore-based Web3 data firm Treehouse is making waves in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world as it announces the strategic acquisition of Origins Analytics, an enterprise-grade NFT analytics platform.

With this acquisition, Origins’ founding team is set to join forces with Treehouse, bringing their expertise and technology into Treehouse’s product suite.

Commenting on the acquisition, Treehouse’s CEO, Brandon Goh, said the company is excited to make this move into NFT analytics, and this strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to our clients, many of whom have NFT exposures.

“Our team is gearing up to integrate Origins’ system into our flagship product, Hyperion, confident that its technology aligns with our users’ needs and paves the way for us to serve the wider NFT community. Despite the bear market, Treehouse is expanding and is actively looking to acquire synergetic businesses,” Goh added.

Origins Analytics, which raised a substantial $4 million in 2022 and boasted a robust community of over 10,000 users, had developed software that utilizes both on-chain and off-chain data to enable experienced NFT traders, protocols, and game studios to make informed decisions.

This technology is highly sought after in a market where NFT trading volumes, social sentiment, and holder behavior are crucial factors in determining success.

According to the firm, the partnership will provide clients with access to popular NFT analytics tools, including:

AlphaStream: A live algorithmically tagged NFT wallet notification system.

NFT Analytics Bots: Command-based generated NFT market analytics.

NFT Wallet Profiling Application Programming Interface (API): Enabling in-depth analysis of NFT trading and collector behavior.

These tools will empower Hyperion users to gain deeper insights into NFT trading volumes, social sentiment, holder behavior, and other critical factors. It also underscores Treehouse’s commitment to providing comprehensive Web3 analytics to its clients.

Bolstering NFTs Amid Bearish Market Trend

To bolster its non-fungible token (NFT) product offerings, Treehouse is stepping up its game during a challenging market period. The acquisition of Origins Analytics comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bearish trend and consolidation is on the rise.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Treehouse is undeterred and continues to expand its operations. The company’s strong balance sheet, backed by a previous $18 million seed round in 2021, positions it well for further strategic moves.

The company is eager to delve into the world of NFT analytics.

The support from prominent investors and venture capitalists, including Lightspeed, MassMutual, Binance, Mirana, LeadBlock, Jump, GSR, Wintermute, and more, speaks to Treehouse’s potential in the Web3 space.

With a clear mission to become “The Most Comprehensive Digital Asset Analytics Platform,” Treehouse’s strategic acquisitions like Origins Analytics play a crucial role in realizing this vision.

David Toh, a Partner at Mirana Ventures, expressed his support for Treehouse’s mission, stating, “We are proud to support Treehouse in their mission to lay the foundation for deep analytics for the future of a connected, interoperable, and increasingly complex Web3 ecosystem. The combination of Treehouse’s flagship platform, Hyperion, and Origins’ technology will be game-changing for the industry.”

As the market continues to evolve, Treehouse aims to play a central role in shaping the future of digital asset analytics.

