News Report Technology
November 03, 2023

Singapore’s Treehouse Acquires Origins Analytics to Strengthen NFT Analytics Capabilities

by
Published: November 03, 2023 at 4:21 am Updated: November 03, 2023 at 4:21 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 03, 2023 at 4:21 am

In Brief

Singapore-based Web3 data firm Treehouse announced the acquisition of Origins Analytics, an enterprise-grade NFT analytics platform.

Singapore-based Web3 data firm Treehouse is making waves in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world as it announces the strategic acquisition of Origins Analytics, an enterprise-grade NFT analytics platform.

With this acquisition, Origins’ founding team is set to join forces with Treehouse, bringing their expertise and technology into Treehouse’s product suite.

Commenting on the acquisition, Treehouse’s CEO, Brandon Goh, said the company is excited to make this move into NFT analytics, and this strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to our clients, many of whom have NFT exposures.

“Our team is gearing up to integrate Origins’ system into our flagship product, Hyperion, confident that its technology aligns with our users’ needs and paves the way for us to serve the wider NFT community. Despite the bear market, Treehouse is expanding and is actively looking to acquire synergetic businesses,” Goh added.

Origins Analytics, which raised a substantial $4 million in 2022 and boasted a robust community of over 10,000 users, had developed software that utilizes both on-chain and off-chain data to enable experienced NFT traders, protocols, and game studios to make informed decisions.

This technology is highly sought after in a market where NFT trading volumes, social sentiment, and holder behavior are crucial factors in determining success.

According to the firm, the partnership will provide clients with access to popular NFT analytics tools, including:

  • AlphaStream: A live algorithmically tagged NFT wallet notification system.
  • NFT Analytics Bots: Command-based generated NFT market analytics.
  • NFT Wallet Profiling Application Programming Interface (API): Enabling in-depth analysis of NFT trading and collector behavior.

These tools will empower Hyperion users to gain deeper insights into NFT trading volumes, social sentiment, holder behavior, and other critical factors. It also underscores Treehouse’s commitment to providing comprehensive Web3 analytics to its clients.

Bolstering NFTs Amid Bearish Market Trend

To bolster its non-fungible token (NFT) product offerings, Treehouse is stepping up its game during a challenging market period. The acquisition of Origins Analytics comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bearish trend and consolidation is on the rise.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Treehouse is undeterred and continues to expand its operations. The company’s strong balance sheet, backed by a previous $18 million seed round in 2021, positions it well for further strategic moves.

The company is eager to delve into the world of NFT analytics.

The support from prominent investors and venture capitalists, including Lightspeed, MassMutual, Binance, Mirana, LeadBlock, Jump, GSR, Wintermute, and more, speaks to Treehouse’s potential in the Web3 space.

With a clear mission to become “The Most Comprehensive Digital Asset Analytics Platform,” Treehouse’s strategic acquisitions like Origins Analytics play a crucial role in realizing this vision.

David Toh, a Partner at Mirana Ventures, expressed his support for Treehouse’s mission, stating, “We are proud to support Treehouse in their mission to lay the foundation for deep analytics for the future of a connected, interoperable, and increasingly complex Web3 ecosystem. The combination of Treehouse’s flagship platform, Hyperion, and Origins’ technology will be game-changing for the industry.”

As the market continues to evolve, Treehouse aims to play a central role in shaping the future of digital asset analytics.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

More articles
Hot Stories

Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit

by Kumar Gandharv
November 03, 2023

Sky Mavis Partners with ACT Games to Expand Web3 Gaming on Ronin Platform

by Victor Dey
November 02, 2023

Nokia and Hololight Partner to Elevate XR Experiences with L4S Technology

by Victor Dey
November 02, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

Tools for Humanity’s World App Bolsters Global Presence with Multi-Language and Currency Support

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

Phind’s Generative AI Model ‘V7’ Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 in Coding Ability

by Nik Asti
November 03, 2023

GPT-4’s Shocking Insider Trading Scandal Exposed at UK AI Safety Summit

by Kumar Gandharv
November 03, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
5 New Ways to Use Emotional Manipulation to Improve AI Prompt Quality
AI Wiki Education Technology
5 New Ways to Use Emotional Manipulation to Improve AI Prompt Quality
by Damir Yalalov
November 3, 2023
Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop
Markets News Report
Memeland’s Key Investor Hits Jackpot with $8 Million Memecoin (MEME) Airdrop
by Nik Asti
November 3, 2023
Best Free 15 AI Math Solvers Apps in 2023
AI Wiki Education Software Technology
Best Free 15 AI Math Solvers Apps in 2023
by Damir Yalalov
November 3, 2023
Cybercriminals Using LLM Chatbots For Phishing: How Generative AI Can Counteract It
Opinion Technology
Cybercriminals Using LLM Chatbots For Phishing: How Generative AI Can Counteract It
by Kumar Gandharv
November 3, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.