Hitch Interactive Integrates Generative AI for ‘Programmable’ Miniverse NFTs

Next-gen technology company Hitch Interactive today announced it has integrated large language models (LLMs) into its Immutable Miniverse NFTs, aiming to usher a new era of decentralized AI applications on Web3.

The new service, aptly named AI in Immutable Miniverse (AIIM), introduces a novel phase of utility and functionality for NFTs. With AIIM, owners and viewers can engage in conversations within the embedded NFTs. Upon selecting a Yummy Hamo NFT on the Hitch1999 site, viewers can pose various questions about the embedded information.

Importantly, Hitch Interactive said it ensures complete privacy with its LLM deployment, as no user information is recorded or shared with the company or any third party. The knowledge used for private conversations is confined to the embedded information within the NFT.

“We see tremendous opportunities in offering private and decentralized LLMs for both 2C and 2B applications. Contrary to the current public GPT products, decentralized LLMs will move efficient GPT inferencing to the edge local computers, and will be able to better protect users’ privacy without the need of an Internet connection,” Allen Yang, co-founder of Hitch Interactive told Metaverse Post.

“Although current Web3 applications are mostly focused on defi, the NFT technologies that focus on storing and tokenizing decentralized, immutable, and permanent data will be well suited to be a foundation for serving private user data when LLMs are integrated in Web3 applications,” he added.

Earlier this year, Hitch Interactive introduced the Immutable Miniverse Format (IMF) on its Hitch1999 platform. The format allows for the embedding of immutable information into programmable NFTs, which can then be seamlessly integrated with existing social networks.

The IMF standard empowers users to embed diverse information, including data guiding LLMs in intelligent conversations with humans. Notably, the limited edition Yummy Hamo collection of curated gourmet miniverses showcases this cutting-edge generative AI functionality.

“Different from the traditional NFTs that only tokenize images and artwork, Immutable Miniverse NFTs are capable of directly affecting the behavior of the LLMs when the encoded data are used to fine-tune the LLMs. The message encoding is also done in compressed formats as part of the GIF image,” said Hitch Interactive’s Allen Yang. “Therefore when the NFTs are distributed through the existing social networks, no specific bridges will be needed for these Web2 platforms to interact with Web3, as long as these social networks can work with GIF files.”

Empowering NFT Development Through Generative AI

Hitch Interactive asserts that AIIM distinguishes itself from conventional GPT services by offering embedded information forming the basis of LLM conversations is immutable, individualized and decentralized.

The company said that conversations with such embedded information prioritize privacy and do not rely on public GPT services.

Moreover, Hitch announced that future iterations will allow users to run their LLM models locally on their computers.

“The embedded information is in compressed format and visualized in GIF files. This makes the data embedding process compatible with the dominant NFT use case of tokenizing images and artwork. Users can choose to use either public or private encryption keys to encode their message,” Hitch Interactive’s Allen Yang told Metaverse Post. “The embedded information can be any binary data type, from a plain text such as in the Yummy Hamo collection to minigame executables, snapshot of a GitHub repository, and LLMs’ fine tune instructions.”

The integration of NFTs with the IMF standard and LLMs lays the groundwork for the upcoming Hitch Mint product. Hitch Mint aims to enable users to embed personalized information into NFTs beyond the Yummy Hamo collection.

Additionally, the company said Hitch Mint will facilitate the deployment of a small model LLM service on local computers, ensuring fully decentralized and private AI conversations.

“Hitch Mint will allow users to fully customize their own NFTs and embed their own messages. It will also allow users to choose to embed information publicly or controlled by a private encryption key known to only selected few. Having a local LLM model, which will be a small language model that can be run on modern PC’s CPU or GPU,” explained Allen Yang. “It will be integrated with popular browsers so that when Immutable Miniverse NFTs pop up on other social networks, Hitch Mint will be ready to decode the embedded messages, run embedded binary code, or activate the LLM to allow users to engage in conversations.”

The generative AI integration marks a significant step towards fully decentralizing the embedding of knowledge and deploying LLM services, aiming to positioning Hitch Interactive at the forefront of the evolving Web3 landscape.

“We have seen the exponential growth of GPT when its service revolutionizes a better way for users to interact with the world’s data using intuitive natural languages. We believe NFTs are powerful technologies to authenticate and permanently store the world’s data, and hence foster a perfect marriage between AI and Web3,” Hitch Interactive’s Allen Yang told Metaverse Post.

