DFlow Launches Beta Version Of Its Mobile App On Solana Mainnet, Gears Up To Open Application To All Users In June Along With Phase 1 XP Activities

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DFlow has released the beta version of its mobile trading app on the Solana mainnet, granting access to Phase 0 and Phase 1 participants.

Decentralized order flow market protocol DFlow announced the release of the DFlow Beta version of its mobile trading application on the Solana mainnet. Approximately 1,000 selected users who participated in the DFlow Phase 0 and Phase 1 pre-season reward programs over the past few months are now eligible for access.

The application will be available to all users within the next three weeks, while it is expected to be widely accessible to everyone by the end of June. Phase 1 XP will also commence at that time, rewarding users through XP redistribution.

The DFlow mobile application is designed as a progressive web application (PWA) and represents the first trading client built on the DFlow liquidity stack. This enables users to begin trading on both iOS and Android devices. It offers a simplified onboarding process for new users to Solana, allowing them to register using email addresses or phone numbers, with automatic Solana wallet creation. The accounts are non-custodial and utilize Dynamic’s embedded wallet technology.

The application provides intelligent token discoverability, allowing users to search for the most relevant tokens in real-time. Additionally, it features trade settings that individuals can adjust to customize their trading experience, with further options being introduced throughout the beta period.

DFlow Beta is live on Solana Mainnet 🔥



Check if you are eligible at https://t.co/nw63YhGkZO 🌕



Over the next 3 weeks, we plan to roll out to the full set of users 🤙 pic.twitter.com/doEr4eZqtp — DFlow (@DFlowProtocol) May 29, 2024

DFlow Surpasses 250,000 Early Access Signups And Announces Key Upgrades

DFlow is a protocol on the Solana that creates order flow markets, wherein various off-chain entities can sell signals to on-chain programs. One major application of the DFlow protocol is the sale of flow toxicity signals to decentralized liquidity venues, such as Automated Market Makers (AMMs) and Central Limit Order Books (CLOBs). These venues can then adjust their strategies based on the toxicity of the order flow.

In March 2022, DFlow secured $2 million in seed funding, led by Multicoin Capital and Framework Ventures. Following this, in April 2023, the project raised an additional $5.5 million in a funding round led by Framework Ventures, with contributions from investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, among other investors.

Recently, DFlow reported surpassing 250,000 user signups for early access and announced several upgrades. These enhancements include updating the spam detection algorithm, beginning to index wallet withdrawal transfers, scaling up servers to handle increased deposits, deploying an upgrade to the deposit indexing server to support versioned transactions, and implementing login fixes affecting a small number of users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson