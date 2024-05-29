Meta Heaven To Launch Testing On Websea On May 31, Offering 100 Whitelist Spots For Early Game Access

In Brief Meta Heaven farming game plans to begin testing on the game section of the digital asset trading platform Websea on May 31st.

Web3 farming game Meta Heaven (MEHG) announced plans to commence testing on the game section of the digital asset trading platform Websea on May 31st.

Moreover, it has introduced early access to the whitelist airdrop. It is currently offering 100 whitelist spots, with whitelist holders receiving eligibility to enter the game on May 31st, along with one chicken valued at 200 MEHG tokens.

To secure a whitelist spot, users are encouraged to participate in the ongoing event period. It will end on June 3rd. Users have the opportunity to participate in the “Genesis Whitelist Airdrop | Season 2” event held in the official group on the messaging application Telegram. Winners within the event scope will also be granted a whitelist spot.

Additionally, Meta Heaven will release ten whitelist spots daily in its chatting application Discord channel from May 29th to June 3rd. The first ten users each day UTC+7 to open a ticket and provide a valid Websea UID will secure a whitelist spot. Furthermore, users can take part in the guessing activity on social media platform X, where 20 lucky eligible participants will be awarded whitelist spots.

Meta Heaven noted that it will regularly update an online form, allowing users to verify their whitelist qualifications at their convenience. Furthermore, winners of previous events will also be granted whitelist access.

Websea Launches Meta Heaven On Its Launchpad And Lists MEHG Token With MEHG-USDT Trading Pair

Meta Heaven, a Web3 simulation farm game developed by Websea Labs. MEHG serves as the utility token for Meta Heaven, enabling users to acquire in-game assets. It operates as a BEP-20 token, with a circulating supply limited to 160 million tokens out of a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

In the game, players plant wheat seeds on the land, nurture them to yield wheat fruits through fertilization and utilize these fruits to feed chickens for egg production. Both wheat and eggs can be traded for the token MEHE. Additionally, players have the option to engage in the mining game to earn MEHE tokens.

Recently, the game concluded its initial launch on the digital asset trading platform Websea’s Launchpad. Following this, Websea has listed MEHG and introduced the MEHG-USDT trading pair.

