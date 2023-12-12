German AI Startup Tacto Raises $54 Million for AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization

German startup specializing in artificial Intelligence (AI) software designed to assist businesses in optimizing supply chains Tacto Technology GmbH raised $54 million in investment from Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures to help companies reduce procurement spendings.

German startup specializing in artificial Intelligence (AI) software designed to assist businesses in optimizing supply chains Tacto Technology GmbH raised $54 million in investment from Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures to help companies reduce procurement spendings.

Tacto employs AI to facilitate companies in identifying potential cost savings through the analysis of key expenses, such as raw materials and energy, potentially reducing procurement spending by around 10%.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Munich, Tacto aims to establish sustainable, digital and efficient procurement processes for medium-sized industrials, utilizing digital technologies.

The company provides an AI-powered platform that automates the gathering and standardization of information throughout the procurement process, from requests to evaluating and responding to quotes and tracking suppliers’ regulatory certifications, streamlining the entire process for customers.

This investment highlights Sequoia Capital’s interest in sustainable B2B software companies, particularly relevant as higher interest rates pose challenges for many startups in managing cash flow. Venture capital representative stated that procurement has historically been overlooked, expressing growing enthusiasm about potential future investments in the sector.

AI is Easing Supply Chain Customer Service Efficiency

Artificial Intelligence is set to revolutionize customer service in the supply chain and logistics sectors. In procurement processes, AI offers the potential to automate invoice processing, aiding companies in validating invoice data, among other applications.

AI can also be programmed to analyze historical data, identifying patterns and trends indicative of potential risks and issues within procurement operations.

For example, AI applications could be deployed to pinpoint supplier performance issues or instances of non-compliance. Such an approach facilitates preemptive intervention to avert problematic situations, contributing to enhanced process optimization.

In recent development, Procurify successfully concluded a $50 million Series C funding round, aimed at providing a spend management platform offering companies such functions as purchasing, accounts payable, and data analytics. Procurify leverages AI capabilities to detect anomalies in purchase orders or invoices, systematically flagging them for subsequent review.

As AI continues to reshape the landscape of procurement and supply chain management, recent funding round for Tacto Technology GmbH and underscore the industry’s increasing reliance on artificial intelligence to drive efficiency, optimize costs, and mitigate risks.

