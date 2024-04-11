Bitfinex Securities Unveils El Salvador’s First Tokenized Debt Offering To Finance New Hilton Hotel

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitfinex Securities will introduce El Salvador’s first tokenized debt to finance the development of a new Hilton hotel within the country.

Tokenized securities platform Bitfinex Securities announced plans to introduce El Salvador’s inaugural tokenized debt initiative. This project aims to finance the development of a new Hilton hotel within the country.

The project seeks to raise $6.25 million in funding and proposes a 5-year 10% coupon rate. This will allow investors to receive an annual interest payment, following which the principal amount will be returned.

The tokenized debt will be administered by Inversiones Laguardia SA de CV, with a minimum investment threshold set at $1,000. The tokens will be issued on the Bitcoin sidechain Liquid Network, denoted as HILSV, and traded in both United States dollars and Tether‘s USDT stablecoins.

The new complex, Hampton, will be situated at the international airport. The project encompasses a total construction area of 4,484 square meters, featuring amenities encompassing 80 rooms, restaurants, swimming pools, and commercial spaces. However, while Hilton Hotels serves as the franchisee for the project, it neither endorses any releases nor assumes any liabilities associated with the venture.

Debt tokenization involves converting conventional debt instruments, such as bonds or loans, into digital tokens on blockchain platforms. The issuance occurs amid the ongoing momentum of tokenization, as new offerings emerge regularly, introducing fresh opportunities for investors and traders.

Bitfinex Securities Leads Digital Asset Integration Globally, Launches First Tokenized Bond in Kazakhstan

Established in 2021, Bitfinex Securities aims to leverage the advantages of the digital asset sector in global financial markets. By enabling real-time settlement, instant trading, access to global liquidity, and the option for self-custody of assets, Bitfinex Securities facilitates efficient, cost-effective, and streamlined interactions between investors and issuers.

Bitfinex Securities obtained the distinction of the initial regulated entity to acquire a license for operations in El Salvador under the country’s newly enacted Digital Asset Securities Law earlier this year.

Recently, Alternative, through Bitfinex Securities AIFC, offered the first tokenized bond on the Liquid Network in Kazakhstan. After its release, it garnered over $5.2 million in USDT. To access all Bitfinex Securities offerings, customers are encouraged to complete verification with its entities in both countries.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson