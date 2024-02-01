Cognizant Launches ‘Flowsource’ Generative AI to Boost Software Engineering Efficiency

Information technology services company Cognizant launched its new generative AI-enabled platform ‘Cognizant Flowsource,’ designed to change how companies develop software by integrating all stages of the software development lifecycle.

According to the announcement, this platform incorporates digital assets and tools to help cross-functional engineering teams deliver high-quality code faster, with increased control and transparency. The generative AI service ensures that everyone involved in the project can work together efficiently.

Its features include self-service templates for code and environment provisioning, automated testing and documentation, utilization of enterprise knowledge bases to encourage code and component reuse, and acceleration of coding processes with trained copilots.

“In the gen AI era, the pursuit of innovation is putting pressure on organizations to work faster – but working faster must be sustainable, and ‘more speed’ shouldn’t mean ‘more problems,'” said Prasad Sankaran, EVP of software and platform engineering at Cognizant.

“Cognizant Flowsource addresses this growing need and helps organizations improve quality and consistency across development. The result is better time to market for new and innovative offerings, as well as improvements in scale that can enable these enterprises to stay ahead of competition.”

Streamlining Software Development for Enterprises

According to Cognizant, emerging technology, new competitive entrants and new customer demands require organizations to achieve a pace of change that is often untenable due to the complexity of their tech estates, fractured use of modern engineering processes, and legacy debt and costs.

In the generative AI era, the pursuit of innovation is putting pressure on these organizations to work faster – but working faster must be sustainable, and ‘more speed’ shouldn’t mean ‘more problems,’ it added.

Flowsource helps organizations improve quality and consistency across development, driving better scale and time to market for new offerings.

Cognizant aims to enhance transparency and efficiency within organizations’ software engineering ecosystems with the new platform. With this platform, business and engineering stakeholders gain valuable insights, enabling faster problem-solving, better understanding of impacts, and seamless delivery of strategies.

As per Cognizant, Flowsource is an adaptable tool that allows enterprises to integrate third-party plugins to expedite work processes. Additionally, this platform complements Cognizant’s existing suite of offerings, including Cognizant Neuro IT Operations and Cognizant Skygrade, which collectively aid enterprises in managing IT complexity and transitioning towards cloud-native architectures.

