China Takes the Lead in Pharmaceutical Data Analytics as Global Market Expands

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a shift due to advancements in data and analytics, with the market expected to grow from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion by 2028.

Advances in data and analytics are driving a shift in the pharmaceutical industry. The worldwide pharmaceutical data and analytics market is expected to grow from its 2022 valuation of $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion by 2028, according to a new GlobalData research. The industry’s growing reliance on big data platforms, business intelligence, and data and content management technologies is reflected in this growth, which has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Motivating Elements for Market Growth

Large and intricate datasets are being produced by the pharmaceutical industry’s transition to digitalization. These data sources, which are being combined and examined to produce useful insights, include genetic data, clinical trial outcomes, patient information, and empirical evidence. In order to organize and utilize these varied datasets, data and content management in particular is becoming an increasingly important area of technology.

Big data is essential to the development of the pharmaceutical business as this digitalization trend is fostering innovation and expansion, as noted by Gaffar Aga, Strategic Intelligence Analyst at GlobalData.

China’s Role and Regional Leadership

In the pharmaceutical industry, China has emerged as the top market for data and analytics. China accounted for about 20.2% of worldwide sales in 2022. This percentage is anticipated to increase to 25.9% by 2028, indicating the nation’s quick embrace of sophisticated data technologies. Significant R&D expenditures, government encouragement of technical advancement, and the expanding significance of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry on the international scene are some of the factors influencing this supremacy.

Photo: GlobalData

This geographical expansion fits into a larger pattern whereby emerging markets are using data analytics to improve their efficiency and competitiveness in the pharmaceutical industry.

More General Patterns in the World Market for Data and Analytics

The market for pharmaceutical analytics and data is a component of a broader ecosystem. The whole worldwide data and analytics industry, which includes all industries, is anticipated to increase from $101 billion in 2022 to $190 billion by 2028, according to GlobalData’s prediction. This expansion highlights how crucial data-driven decision-making is becoming in a variety of industries.

The pharmaceutical industry’s emphasis on big data platforms, business intelligence, and data discovery tools within this vast sector demonstrates its dedication to utilizing new technologies for improved operational efficiency and innovation.

Several elements of the pharmaceutical value chain are changing as a result of big data. According to a GlobalData’s poll with 306 participants from July to September 2024, the two value chain components most likely to gain from big data are target discovery and preclinical and clinical trials. 21% and 27% of answers, respectively, were from these localities.

Photo: GlobalData

Big data makes it easier to identify prospective drug targets and create more focused and effective clinical trials by facilitating the study of massive, heterogeneous datasets. These developments increase the chances of success in subsequent phases of drug development while also speeding it up.

Faith in the Transformative Potential of Big Data

The results of GlobalData also show industry excitement over big data’s potential to revolutionize the pharmaceutical business. According to a poll conducted among 313 people from July to September 2024, 68% of participants were confident in the influence of big data on the sector. On the other hand, 11.5% of participants were indifferent, and 20.5% were doubtful.

This assurance is a result of an increasing understanding of the benefits big data offers in terms of process optimization, cost reduction, and innovation. Nonetheless, the existence of doubters emphasizes the necessity of unambiguous proof of achievement and observable results from big data projects.

Despite the obvious advantages of big data in the pharmaceutical sector, obstacles remain to its uptake. These include issues with data privacy, the difficulty of combining various datasets, and the requirement for sophisticated analytical skills and tools. Strong regulatory frameworks, training expenditures, and the creation of safe and scalable technology are all necessary to meet these problems.

At the same time, businesses that successfully use big data have a lot of potential. The potential advantages are innovative, ranging from enhancing patient outcomes to facilitating precision medicine and shortening the time it takes for new medications to reach the market.

The Impact of Analytics on Pharmaceuticals’ Future

As it looks to extract value from massive volumes of data, the pharmaceutical sector is becoming more and more dependent on analytics. Tools for data discovery and business intelligence are essential for helping stakeholders view and understand complicated information. These technologies promote a more responsive and agile industry by assisting firms in recognizing trends, forecasting results, and making well-informed decisions.

The pharmaceutical sector is about to undergo a major upheaval as the worldwide market for data and analytics expands. The industry’s dedication to using data for innovation and expansion is demonstrated by the anticipated rise in market value to $2.1 billion by 2028.

However, cooperation between industry players, talent and technology investments, and a persistent emphasis on resolving issues with data management and integration are all necessary to fully realize the promise of big data. The pharmaceutical sector may spur innovations and open up new avenues for growth that will benefit patients, healthcare providers, and companies alike by adopting these tactics.

The pharmaceutical industry’s future is likely to be influenced by technological innovation and data-driven decision-making, as seen by the growing faith in big data’s potential and its expanding use throughout the value chain.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este