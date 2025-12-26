Cambodian Youth Gain Skills To Succeed In The Digital Economy Through Video Game

In Brief Teenage girls in Cambodia are gaining digital, creative, and leadership skills through video game development initiatives led by UNICEF and Bitget, empowering them to participate in the digital economy and drive social and economic progress.

According to digital asset trading platform Bitget, teenage girls in Cambodia are being introduced to the digital economy through an unconventional pathway: creating video games. This initiative, developed by the UNICEF Office of Innovation in collaboration with the Game Changers Coalition — a programme co-created with young people, particularly girls — enables youth nationwide to acquire practical experience in programming, narrative development, visual design, and foundational financial skills. These competencies are increasingly essential within Southeast Asia’s expanding technology sector.

Although the demand for digital professionals continues to grow, participation by girls and women in technology-related fields remains limited. Multiple systemic challenges affect access to digital education, career connections, and emerging technological resources. UNICEF and its partner organizations are actively addressing these obstacles.

With financial and programmatic support from Bitget, described as a global digital asset exchange, together with the Global Video Games Coalition and the Micron Foundation, UNICEF is expanding inclusive digital learning initiatives focused on young people, with the objective of strengthening self-confidence, technical skills, and sustainable economic opportunities.

During a recent visit to Cambodia, Bitget’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ignacio Aguirre, met with educators and students engaged in the programme.

The visit also included time spent with one of Cambodia’s top-performing teams from the inaugural global UNICEF Game Jam — an international online innovation event that brought together young participants from eight member countries of the Coalition. Cambodia ranked among the leading contributors, receiving four out of the seven total global recognitions awarded during the event.

“I am inspired by the determination and talent I have seen among the young people in Cambodia,” said Bitget Chief Marketing Officer Ignacio Aguirre in a written statement. “At Bitget, we believe that everyone should be equipped to take part in the digital world, from coding and design to emerging fields such as blockchain. I am excited to see this generation of young digital creatives sharpening their skills to help shape an inclusive, equitable, and prosperous digital future,” he added.

Empowering Cambodian Youth: Girls Gain Digital Skills And Leadership Through Creative Technology

In an intergenerational exchange of insights and experiences, participants shared their creative process, the stories steeped in culture and community that inspired their games, and the skills they are proud to be mastering.

“Aside from learning how to write code, we learned how to draw, how to develop storylines, find solutions when we encounter problems, and study to understand those problems step by step,” said Rachna, a 16-year-old young video creator from Takeo Province and a member of Green Ever, a winning team in the global UNICEF Game Jam. “We also learned how to work in teams and understand each other much better. Before taking part in Game Changers, I thought games were only for entertainment. Now I see they can solve real problems. I want to keep building things that make life better for my community,” she added.

At the National Game Jam event in Phnom Penh, jointly organized by UNICEF and Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, over 600 students between the ages of 10 and 18 — with girls representing more than two-thirds of participants — from 14 schools located in 11 provinces presented and explained the video games they had created to a panel of specialists. The presentations followed a customized six-week educational programme. Many of the projects were inspired by the students’ own lives and local challenges, illustrating how creative digital activities can strengthen young people’s capacity for innovation, critical thinking, and digital production.

“Every year, millions of girls around the world miss out on opportunities in the digital economy because they lack access to the skills and networks needed to thrive,” said Dr. Will Parks, UNICEF Representative in Cambodia, in a written statement. “In Cambodia, innovative learning approaches like video game development are breaking barriers and driving digital inclusion and confidence in our students, regardless of their gender. Young people, including those from hard-to-reach areas, are discovering that they belong in these spaces and that their ideas matter,” he added.

“This initiative places girls at the centre of Cambodia’s digital transformation. It empowers them to become creators, innovators, and leaders in the digital age by eliminating gender gaps in digital education and ensuring equitable access to modern learning opportunities,” said H.E. Dr. Kim Sethany, Permanent Secretary of State of the MoEYS, in a written statement. “Through coding, problem solving, and teamwork, girls build critical thinking, leadership, and digital literacy skills that prepare them to contribute meaningfully to national development. The girls who design games today are the future software engineers, digital entrepreneurs, and technology leaders who will drive Cambodia’s social and economic progress,” he added.

On an international level, the Coalition has set a target of engaging approximately 1.1 million participants across twelve countries by 2027, aligning with UNICEF’s broader objective to widen access to education and skill development for girls. The programme’s expansion is supported through collaboration among public institutions, non-governmental organizations, and private-sector contributors.

