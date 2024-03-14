BNB Chain Launches Rollup-as-a-Service Solution to Bolster Layer 2 Growth in Its Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief BNB Chain introduced RaaS solution aimed at facilitating the growth of custom Layer 2 networks within its ecosystem.

BNB Chain (BNB) blockchain introduced a rollup-as-a-service (RaaS) solution aimed at facilitating the growth of custom Layer 2 networks within its ecosystem. The RaaS is designed to offer decentralized application (dApp) projects, the necessary infrastructure for developing cost-effective rollups on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), including no-code deployment options.

“Through the integration of RaaS and the interconnectivity capabilities of our ecosystem, developers will possess a comprehensive toolkit to construct efficient and scalable Layer 2 solutions on BSC,” said the core development team of BNB Chain in the written statement.

BSC is a Layer 1 blockchain network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) designed to support smart contracts, allowing developers to create various services and applications, including blockchain games, governance and voting systems, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Presently, BSC ranks as the third-largest blockchain by total value locked (TVL), with $6.1 billion in TVL, in contrast to Ethereum’s $56.7 billion and Tron’s $10.5 billion, as per DeFiLlama data.

Layer 2 scaling solutions built on the BSC network are interconnected through opBNB Connect, designed to enhance interoperability within the ecosystem as part of the “One BNB” initiative, addressing the need for an integrated technology stack.

BNB Chain Ecosystem Grows

BSC, along with existing Layer 2 solutions opBNB and zkBNB, the data storage network BNB Greenfield, and the BNB Beacon Chain constitute a part of the BNB Chain ecosystem. Offering low gas fees and high transactions per second (TPS), the BNB Chain ecosystem hosts a multitude of dApps spanning DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs, and infrastructure, each adding value to its ecosystem.

Recently, the BNB Chain ecosystem has launched another initiative to engage its community. The “Airdrop Alliance Program” aims to incentivize community involvement in BNB Chain contributions and raise awareness about airdrop plans initiated by BNB Chain projects.

Meanwhile, the price of the BNB Chain native token BNB continues to show a positive trend, currently trading at $607.98 at the time of writing, indicating a 1.5% increase over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

With the latest introduction of RaaS, the BNB Chain ecosystem is set to facilitate the growth of custom Layer 2 networks, fostering the development within its ecosystem and reflecting an ongoing commitment to innovation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson