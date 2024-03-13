Markets News Report
March 13, 2024

BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program for Exclusive Community Rewards and Airdrop Insights

Published: March 13, 2024 at 8:54 am Updated: March 13, 2024 at 8:54 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 13, 2024 at 8:54 am

In Brief

BNB Chain launched its Airdrop Alliance Program to reward community and share latest insights on BNB Chain projects’ airdrop plans.

BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program to Reward Community and Inform Aabout Airdrop Plans

BNB Chain (BNB) blockchain ecosystem introduced the “Airdrop Alliance Program,” designed to reward the community for contributions to BNB Chain and increase awareness of airdrop plans initiated by BNB Chain projects, encouraging active participation from community members.

“The Alliance Airdrop is a strategic initiative that aims to enhance engagement and create excitement within the community. We are using this program as an additional tool to give thanks to the BNB Chain community for their support of BSC and opBNB. We look forward to working with top-tier projects to deliver the Airdrop Alliance Program,” said the core development team of BNB Chain in a written statement.

The program will initiate a strategic collaboration between BNB Chain and leading projects within the ecosystem that have yet to distribute tokens to contribute to the community by providing airdrops to retroactive users on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and opBNB. The list of the Airdrop Alliance Program and the criteria for retroactive users will be disclosed shortly.

BNB Chain ecosystem comprises the world’s largest Layer 1 blockchain, the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain, and fosters a multi-chain ecosystem with BNB Greenfield and opBNB. Providing low gas fees and TPS, the BNB Chain ecosystem accommodates numerous decentralized applications (dApps) across DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs, and infrastructure, each contributing value to its ecosystem.

BNB Token Surges Amid DApp Volume Growth

Coinciding with the announcement, the BNB Chain native token BNB registered a surge past $580 and is trading at $598 as of the writing time, reflecting a 12.6% increase over the last 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap data.

The price of BNB has been steadily increasing over the past week, experiencing a surge of more than 40% and reaching its two-year all-time high on March 8th at $489.50. While this upward movement may be influenced by gains in the broader cryptocurrency market, it has established BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins.

According to analysts, the recent increase in BNB is justified by the 41% increase in dApp volume on the BNB Chain over the period of the last 30 days and its third-place position overall. Furthermore, BNB Chain stands out in terms of active addresses participating in its dApps, registering a notable count of 5.6 million.

The introduction of the “Airdrop Alliance Program” by BNB Chain signals a strategic move to engage the community, solidifying its position as a dynamic and thriving blockchain ecosystem.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

