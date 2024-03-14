News Report Technology
MAP Protocol Joins NVIDIA Developer Program to Propel AI-driven Bitcoin Interoperability Tech

Published: March 14, 2024 at 7:03 am Updated: March 14, 2024 at 7:04 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 14, 2024 at 7:03 am

In Brief

MAP Protocol joined the NVIDIA developer program to accelerate the development of Bitcoin interoperability technologies with AI advancements.

MAP Protocol Joins NVIDIA Developer Program to Propel AI-driven Bitcoin Interoperability Tech

Bitcoin Layer 2 interoperability layer, MAP Protocol announced it has joined the AI-focused technology company NVIDIA developer program, aiming to accelerate the development of Bitcoin interoperability technology driven by AI advancements.

As part of the membership, the protocol will use NVIDIA’s resources and AI technology to advance research and implementation efforts focused on AI for achieving interoperability between the Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem and other blockchain systems.

NVIDIA developer program is a platform through which the company distributes essential elements of the NVIDIA SDK and interacts with the developer community. Membership in the program provides access to NVIDIA’s latest technology

MAP Protocol Advances Cross-Chain Interoperability

MAP Protocol serves as a Bitcoin Layer 2 platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It offers the necessary infrastructure and elements for decentralized applications (dApps) and projects to achieve interoperability between Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions and various widely used public blockchains. 

Built on zero-knowledge light-client technology, MAP Protocol’s interoperable cross-chain solution is peer-to-peer, without any trusted third-party entities. This approach transforms isolated Bitcoin Layer 2 networks or blockchains that rely on third-party bridges into an integrated and decentralized Bitcoin ecosystem suitable for application development platforms and Web3 user gateway. 

Last year, the MAP Protocol established a connection with the AI public chain NEAR and received official funding. This followed its contribution to enabling asset cross-chain capabilities between NEAR Protocol, a non-EVM chain, and EVM chains by developing a trustless cross-chain bridge. The grant is intended to enhance MAP Protocol’s omnichain ecosystem.

MAP Protocol intends to facilitate interoperability between NEAR Protocol and the Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem within the current month. With access to the shared tools, platforms, and frameworks provided by the NVIDIA developer program, the protocol plans to enhance the NEAR Protocol, thereby expediting the development of cross-chain interoperability.

MAP Protocol’s collaboration with the NVIDIA developer program marks a strategic move to accelerate the development of Bitcoin interoperability technology, leveraging AI advancements to drive innovation in the blockchain space.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

