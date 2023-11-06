Markets News Report
The Simpsons Satirize NFT Craze in Latest “Treehouse of Horror” Episode

Published: November 06, 2023 at 3:12 am Updated: November 06, 2023 at 3:12 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 06, 2023 at 3:12 am

In Brief

In the latest Simpsons episode, which premiered on Sunday in the U.S., Bart Simpson found himself inadvertently turned into an NFT.

The Simpsons Satirize NFT Craze in Latest "Treehouse of Horror" Episode

In a bold move blending satire with digital trends, the latest “Treehouse of Horror” episode of The Simpsons humorously titled “Wild Barts Can’t Be Token,” saw Springfield’s notorious prankster Bart Simpson transformed into a non-fungible token (NFT).

Airing last Sunday in the United States, the episode threw Marge Simpson into a blockchain-based quest to retrieve her son from the digital realm.

The iconic animated series, known for its satirical slant on societal trends, took another swipe at the cryptocurrency phenomenon, specifically targeting the often-misunderstood world of NFTs.

Bart Simpson Becomes an NFT

The episode was rife with references to well-known NFT collections and artists such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and Beeple, adding a layer of in-jokes for crypto enthusiasts.

The episode wasn’t shy about commenting on the speculative bubbles surrounding some NFTs. Homer experienced a whirlwind of emotions, from initial despair at Bart’s digitization to elation upon discovering the Bart NFT was valued at a whopping $1.5 million.

Market’s Reaction to the Cartoon

Following the episode, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) saw a minor increase of 1.59% in floor price, as per NFT Price Floor data, despite being far from its highest valuation. Similarly, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club experienced a 1.83% rise.

This isn’t the first time The Simpsons have delved into the cryptocurrency universe. In a previous episode from 2020, “Frinkcoin,” viewers received a layman’s explanation of blockchain and cryptocurrencies through a segment led by Professor Frink and TV’s beloved scientist character portrayed by Jim Parsons, famous for his role as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.