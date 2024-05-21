Bybit Surpasses 30M Registered Users, Emerging As Rapidly Growing Leader In Web3

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced today that it has exceeded 30 million registered users worldwide, representing a significant milestone for the platform during its recent period of remarkable growth.

In 2024, Bybit’s market share in spot trading surged to an impressive 9.3%, up from 2% in 2023, representing a nearly 400% increase, as reported by the latest Kaiko Research quarterly report. This substantial growth firmly solidifies Bybit’s position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

“Reaching 30 million registered users is a humbling achievement, and it wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our vibrant global crypto community,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, in a written statement.”We are incredibly grateful for their trust and remain committed to providing best-in-class, reliable services tailored to local needs. Bybit actively collaborates with regulators worldwide to ensure compliance and responsible innovation,” he added.

Bybit attributes its growth to its dedication to user security and trust. The company prioritizes asset safety by regularly publishing proof-of-reserve audits. Additionally, Bybit boasts an impeccable security record, having experienced no significant breakdowns or hacking incidents since its establishment in 2018. In the recent CCData Crypto Exchange Benchmark Report, which sets the industry standard for ranking risk in the digital asset exchange sector, Bybit has earned an ‘AA’ rating. Furthermore, Bybit has achieved a perfect 10/10 Trust Score from CoinGecko, evaluating the legitimacy of an exchange’s trading volume.

“Today’s milestone signifies more than just numbers, it’s a testament to our ongoing dedication to revolutionizing the crypto landscape,” emphasized Ben Zhou in conversation with MPost. “Bybit remains committed to shaping the future of crypto. We will continue to uphold the values of listening, caring, and improving, to serve our 30 million users with the most professional products.”

Bybit Prepares For Launch Of Bybit Web3 DEX Pro

Established in 2018, Bybit ranks among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volume, serving a user base of 20 million individuals. The platform focuses on cryptocurrency trading, providing access to over 570 payment methods and supporting transactions in more than 60 local currencies.

In 2024, the exchange broadened its range of offerings by introducing solutions such as the Airdrop Arcade, NFT Pro, and Inscription Marketplaces. These additions aim to streamline the user experience and enhance it by providing users curated opportunities to invest in and support a diverse array of tokens and projects. In the near future, the platform intends to launch the Bybit Web3 DEX Pro, a decentralized exchange platform powered by i-SMART data intelligence technology.

“As one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges, Bybit is committed to its vision of creating an open and accessible Web3. We’re actively working to create the most user-friendly and rewarding Web3 gateway,” said Ben Zhou to MPost. “Our approach involves simplifying Web3 by developing user-friendly products and services to lower the entry barrier for everyone and collaborating with regulatory bodies, and promoting healthy industry practices such as establishing compliant operational mechanisms and industry self-discipline standards. Bybit believes that advancements in technology, improved user experience, robust security solutions, and a clear regulatory environment will unlock Web3’s full potential for widespread adoption,” he added.

