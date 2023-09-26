  • Metaverse Post
September 26, 2023

Ben ‘Bitboy’ Armstrong Arrested Over Lamborghini Dispute on Livestream

Published: September 26, 2023 at 2:25 am Updated: September 26, 2023 at 3:46 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Crypto influencer Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong was arrested after live-streaming outside former business partner Carlos Diaz’s house.

Well-known crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also recognized as BitBoy — was recently taken into custody. The incident unfolded during a live-stream, adding more drama to an already contentious situation. Armstrong broadcasted from outside Carlos Diaz’s residence, a former associate well-recognized in the NFT industry.

Allegations on Bitboy

During the live stream, Armstrong accused Diaz of possessing his Lamborghini and issuing threats against his life, possibly connected to the Houston mafia.

As the stream neared the 19-minute mark, local law enforcement authorities intervened. With a global audience tuned in, they observed the police interrogating Armstrong regarding his possession of a weapon, ultimately resulting in his arrest. Subsequently, the video feed went dark, leaving only audio traces of the ongoing conversation between Armstrong and the police officers.

On September 26, Diaz confirmed Armstrong’s sudden appearance at his residence, further deepening the ongoing rift between Armstrong and the HIT Network. This dispute has been marked by allegations of substance abuse and financial impropriety, ultimately resulting in Armstrong’s separation from the “BitBoy Crypto” brand he once endorsed.

The dispute has escalated into the legal realm, with multiple lawsuits initiated and subsequently withdrawn by the parties involved. Armstrong’s appeal for donations to support his legal battles has exacerbated the situation, sparking significant backlash within the cryptocurrency community.

This occurrence may stem from the actions of a capable PR firm or from sheer recklessness and negligence. Nevertheless, the incident has garnered substantial global attention and is currently a topic of widespread discussion within the community.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

