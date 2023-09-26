Ben ‘Bitboy’ Armstrong Arrested Over Lamborghini Dispute on Livestream

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief Crypto influencer Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong was arrested after live-streaming outside former business partner Carlos Diaz’s house.

Well-known crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also recognized as BitBoy — was recently taken into custody. The incident unfolded during a live-stream, adding more drama to an already contentious situation. Armstrong broadcasted from outside Carlos Diaz’s residence, a former associate well-recognized in the NFT industry.

I’ll be going live soon from a very special location on YouTube so get ready this is going to be good — Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) September 25, 2023

Allegations on Bitboy

During the live stream, Armstrong accused Diaz of possessing his Lamborghini and issuing threats against his life, possibly connected to the Houston mafia.

As the stream neared the 19-minute mark, local law enforcement authorities intervened. With a global audience tuned in, they observed the police interrogating Armstrong regarding his possession of a weapon, ultimately resulting in his arrest. Subsequently, the video feed went dark, leaving only audio traces of the ongoing conversation between Armstrong and the police officers.

On September 26, Diaz confirmed Armstrong’s sudden appearance at his residence, further deepening the ongoing rift between Armstrong and the HIT Network. This dispute has been marked by allegations of substance abuse and financial impropriety, ultimately resulting in Armstrong’s separation from the “BitBoy Crypto” brand he once endorsed.

The dispute has escalated into the legal realm, with multiple lawsuits initiated and subsequently withdrawn by the parties involved. Armstrong’s appeal for donations to support his legal battles has exacerbated the situation, sparking significant backlash within the cryptocurrency community.

This occurrence may stem from the actions of a capable PR firm or from sheer recklessness and negligence. Nevertheless, the incident has garnered substantial global attention and is currently a topic of widespread discussion within the community.

