September 26, 2023

Trader Joe Submits Multi-Million Grant Proposal to Arbitrum DAO

Published: September 26, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Trader Joe, the largest DEX on Avalanche, has submitted a 1.83 million ARB grant application proposal to Arbitrum DAO.

Trader Joe, Avalanche’s largest decentralized exchange, has formally proposed a grant application to Arbitrum DAO, totaling 1.83 million ARB. This substantial grant aims to fortify the Arbitrum One protocol, using the entire amount to bolster liquidity incentives, a move aimed at attracting more participants to the Arbitrum ecosystem.

The grant aims to bolster spot liquidity, enabling Trader Joe to offer a more dependable exchange service. This step will aid builders and enhance Trader Joe’s continuous work to increase liquidity for vital Arbitrum protocols, mainly through its custom Automated Market Maker, Liquidity Book.

With Arbitrum DAO’s emphasis on open innovation, the grant aims to assist a range of protocols in the Arbitrum One ecosystem. It aims to help both longstanding and newly initiated protocols. This step will accentuate Arbitrum’s status as a nexus for multiple chain protocols. Consequently, it will fortify its standing as a foremost Layer 2 platform for DeFi innovation.

To augment the Arbitrum user base, Trader Joe is strategizing an Arbitrum Adventure branded marketing campaign. This endeavor is anticipated to trigger a significant uptick in user acquisition for the Arbitrum ecosystem. It promises to deliver substantial benefits to all participants in this burgeoning space.

Trader Joe Grant Size

Trader Joe consistently demonstrates its commitment to the ecosystem by providing exceptional trading and liquidity experiences. Beyond this, it propels community-focused efforts to enlarge Arbitrum.

The exchange’s distinct DEX experience, highlighted by its custom AMM, Liquidity Book, plays a crucial role. It has enabled over $3.15 billion in trading volume on Arbitrum and attracted over 470,000 unique wallets.

The request for 1,830,000 ARB tokens actively dedicates to supporting and enhancing liquidity growth.

In line with its detailed execution strategy, Trader Joe will allocate the entire grant to liquidity mining incentives. Project plans to evenly distribute the funds to Liquidity Providers using two incentivization methods, only available on the Trader Joe platform. This approach will bolster efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility throughout the ecosystem.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

