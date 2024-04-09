BEFE Coin’s Million-Dollar Potential: Transforming $100 into $1M – Is It Possible?

STOP AND JUST LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL CHART

Today, BEFE started trading on Raydium with a 280% hike!

Yes, that’s true!!

Over that, the following stats are noted:

Liquidity USD $3,567 (All Base + Quote)

MC $5,549

Price $0.000005548 | NativePrice: 0.00000003066

BEFE has been going crazy ever since it announced the presale phase 5. Additionally, the listing on 3 more exchanges has made the potential for BEFE simply 100x!

Let’s look at these potential price drivers closely:

Tokenomics

BEFE has strategically reserved 30% of tokens to maintain exchange liquidity and 30% for presales. These reservations are not just numbers; they are potential game changers. The BEFE team can utilize these tokens to manage the growth rate when it slumps, demonstrating a forward-thinking and stable growth approach.

Exchange listing

BEFE was previously only available on 3 exchanges. Recently, it got listed on Raydium. Not only that, but 2 more exchange listings are due this month.

This simply gives BEFE a chance to double its reach and growth. Since its launch, they have given returns of over 700% to its base price. If we think about the current listings then it can be easily foreseen that BEFE will achieve a growth rate of 1400%+ in the next 3 months.

The Solana Chain

If this was not enough, BEFE was also moved to the Solana blockchain. This will help the meme coin by giving investors faster transactions and lower fees.

The love of the people in its previous phases has made market analysts stake SOL tokens on BEFE’s project.

So, is it possible for BEFE to make you a millionaire?

In short: YES!

If we have done our calculations correctly, it should take you only 23 weeks to get that sort of return!

If we assume a return of 280% (as we saw today), and take an average growth rate approach, then BEFE should give a weekly return of around 1720% and a monthly return of 5300%.

With that, it will only take 5.3 months or 23 weeks to make your $100 into $1 million.

Even if the market went slow, and a 280% daily return was not possible, instead, just around 80-100% average daily return was achieved, it could help BEFE reach the mark in just 37 weeks! That means a weekly growth rate of just 700% and a monthly growth rate exceeding 2,300% would do the trick.

Exciting times lie ahead, but it’s wise to take calculated risks and DYOR to prevent unwanted losses.

