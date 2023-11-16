Microsoft Unveils AI Chip ‘Maia’, Generative AI Copilot at Ignite Developer Conference

Microsoft has announced its own AI Chip ‘Maia’, generative AI-powered Copilot, enhanced AI capabilities and other services at its annual developer conference – Ignite in Seattle, United States.

The AI chip will enhance AI computing tasks and business software offerings, including the $30-a-month “Copilot” service. It will cater not only to business software users but also to developers keen on crafting customized AI services.

According to Microsoft, the firm will use the newly designed chip to run large language models that power Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service developed collaboration with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Microsoft’s cloud and AI group’s executive vice president, Scott Guthrie said, “We think this gives us a way that we can provide better solutions to our customers that are faster and lower cost and higher quality.”

Furthermore, Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise – a product launched mere two months prior to the current announcements, will bid farewell to its current nomenclature and embrace a new identity – Copilot. The rebranding, effective immediately, signifies not just a change in name but a strategic evolution in capabilities.

Copilot for Service aims to streamline operations in contact centers. It will integrate customer information and knowledgebase articles while interacting with Teams, Outlook and third-party systems like Salesforce, ServiceNow and Zendesk.

Microsoft’s Big Bet on Generative AI

Microsoft will offer new credentials under its Microsoft Applied Skills program. Covering generative AI aspects, these credentials include developing generative AI with Azure OpenAI Service, creating document processing systems with Azure AI Document Intelligence, building natural language processing tools with Azure AI-Language and constructing Azure AI Vision systems.

Moreover, the applications under AI Studio — a unified system for building generative AI applications, will allow developers to select from proprietary and open-source LLMs, choose data sources, including Microsoft’s Fabric OneLake and Azure AI Search, and monitor their models’ performance after deployment.

The tech giant is also incorporating AMD MI300X accelerated virtual machines (VMs) into Azure to manage AI workloads, encompassing tasks like model training and generative inferencing.

Simultaneously, the firm is initiating the rollout of a novel Model-as-a-Service solution for its partners. This solution streamlines the integration process, enabling partners to seamlessly incorporate cutting-edge generative AI models like Llama 2 from Meta and forthcoming models from Mistral and Jais from G42 into their services.

Azure OpenAI platform users will gain access to the latest GPT-4 Turbo, slated for public preview availability starting in December.

Addressing the demand for less resource-intensive generative AI models, Microsoft unveils Windows AI Studio. This tool allows developers to customize and deploy small models locally on PCs or mobile devices, offering prompt-orchestration capabilities to keep things in sync wherever they run.

With the evolving threat landscape, Microsoft unveiled a series of technologies at Microsoft Ignite within its suite of security solutions. The firm’s move in this direction involves the amalgamation of Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR (formerly known as Microsoft 365 Defender).

This integration marks the inception of the industry’s Unified Security Operations Platform, complete with embedded Security Copilot experiences. Infused with built-in generative AI, the platform is capable of thwarting threats at higher speeds. Moreover, it serves defenders by streamlining the complexities inherent in their environment.

As the cost of delivering artificial intelligence services to customers becoming higher, the announcement of in-house chips will help the company provide cost-effective services to customers and compete with tech players in the generative AI space.

