January 08, 2024

Arbitrum Community Approves Implementation of “ArbOS 11 Version” AIP Proposal

by
Published: January 08, 2024 at 5:15 am Updated: January 08, 2024 at 5:15 am

In Brief

The Arbitrum community voted for approval of the “ArbOS 11 version” AIP proposal, enabling a series of enhancements for Arbitrum chains.

The Arbitrum community has voted in favor of the “ArbOS 11 version” AIP proposal, ushering a series of enhancements for Arbitrum chains. The proposed improvements now include support for the EVM Shanghai upgrade, the PUSH0 opcode and various bug fixes are now available for adoption across the Arbitrum Orbit chain, Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.

The recent proposal indicated that the ArbOS upgrade could be considered a significant shift for Arbitrum, akin to a hard fork.

It incorporates support for the EVM Shanghai upgrade, including the PUSH0 opcode. While recent versions of go-ethereum already encompass these changes, enabling them for Arbitrum chains ensures uniform implementation, irrespective of any potential delays. This approach aims to mitigate divergences caused by outdated node software.

Previously, retryable fees solely utilized the network fee account, neglecting the infrastructure fee account. The new update ensures that both accounts receive their respective fees, addressing an oversight in retryable redemption’s reported gas usage. These adjustments are particularly pertinent to Arbitrum Nova, where the infrastructure fee account disburses fees to Data Availability Committee members.

Moreover, while not impacting the actual chain owner set, the modifications will also rectify the list returned by the ArbOwnerPublic precompile, which was inaccurate for Arbitrum Nova due to an internal ArbOS issue. This adjustment will only affects the presentation of chain owners by the ArbOwnerPublic precompile. Certain precompile methods, like ArbSys’s arbBlockHash, previously consumed all gas on reversion.

A correction will also prevent transactions calling arbBlockHash with an out-of-range block number from exhausting all gas during reversion.

Likewise, L1RewardReceipient and L1RewardRate formerly inaccessible through precompiles, now feature dedicated methods in ArbGasInfo. This addition streamlines the verification of the current chain configuration. Despite its theoretical insignificance, a staticcall from the chain owner to ArbOwner had the potential to emit a log.

The update rectifying this, known as the Staticcall Log Emission Fix, brings the Arbitrum precompile logic in alignment with EVM standards by prohibiting log emissions in staticcall contexts.

While the correction for default L1 pricing parameters was previously addressed in AIP-7 for Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova, its inclusion in ArbOS version 11 will now guarantee automatic adoption of the correct parameters by any Arbitrum Orbit chains.

The adoption of the “ArbOS 11 version” AIP proposal marks a significant stride toward fortifying the Arbitrum ecosystem, fostering reliability and ensuring a robust foundation for the future. The comprehensive upgrades underscore a commitment to excellence within the Arbitrum community.

