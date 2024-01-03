BRC-20 Creator Domo Opposes UniSat’s Fork Proposal, Advocates ‘Safety-First’

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief BRC-20 token creator Domo opposed the upcoming wallet fork by UniSat Wallet, advocating for a safety-first approach to protocol maintenance.

Creator of the Bitcoin BRC-20 token standard Domo, publicly expressed opposition on X (formerly Twitter) to an upcoming fork proposed by the open-source wallet UniSat Wallet, specifically designed for Ordinal Bitcoin NFTs and BRC-20 tokens.

Domo is concerned that rushed updates to the BRC-20 standard could be reckless and potentially harmful to the BRC20 community. He conveyed his plea to the community, urging them to reject the proposed fork and advocate for a non-profit, safety-first approach to protocol maintenance.

“I believe rushing these updates in BRC20 is reckless. [They] disregard their peer indexers and could potentially harm the broader community of BRC20 users,” Domo stated in a post.

Domo also highlighted recent bugs associated with the Ordinals 0.8 and 0.9 updates, citing them as examples of the growing complexities in integrating new updates into the BRC-20 standard. He explained that these changes might not be safe to integrate without the robust testing, coordination, and validation infrastructure currently under development.

Recognizing the serious implications and valuations involved, I believe rushing these updates in BRC20 is reckless, disregards their peer indexers, and could potentially harm the broader community of BRC20 users. The 0.8/0.9 incident highlighted the complexities of integrating… https://t.co/RccP7bYdVY — domo (@domodata) January 2, 2024

In response, UniSat clarified that their proposed ‘fork’ is actually a ‘split,’ intended to accommodate the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade without causing a division in the protocol. This split aims to segregate assets of BRC-20 version 0.9 from those of the new upgrade while keeping them within the same blockchain.

Additionally, UniSat announced an upcoming white paper that will elaborate on improvements to the protocol, offering insights into UniSat’s planned implementation. The disagreement between Domo and UniSat highlights a significant discussion in the crypto space: finding a balance between innovation and stability.

BRC-20 Tokens and Bitcoin Ordinals Elevate Bitcoin Landscape

The Bitcoin Ordinals system, devised by developer Casey Rodarmor in January 2023, served as inspiration for Domo’s creation of the BRC-20 token standard in March 2023. Presently, BRC-20 tokens collectively hold a market cap of $1.76 billion.

Recently, BRC-20 tokens have gained popularity, marking a notable technological advancement in Bitcoin’s history.

Bitcoin Ordinals is a numbering system that assigns a unique number to each satoshi, or 1/100 millionth of a Bitcoin, enabling tracking and transfer. This system, combined with the inscription process that adds a layer of data to each satoshi, empowering users to create distinctive digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain.

As UniSat reveals plans for improvements, the wider BRC-20 community is engaged in discussions on protocol updates, underscoring the difficulties of integrating new features while upholding safety and consensus in the evolving blockchain ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson