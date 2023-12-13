Oracle Announces Database@Azure Availability for East US Region

The computer software company Oracle announced the availability of the Oracle Database@Azure service in the Microsoft Azure East US region. In this collaboration, Oracle will manage the Oracle Exadata Database Service within Azure datacenters.

The Oracle Database@Azure offers the performance, scale and workload availability of Oracle Database, including features such as Real Application Clusters and built-in security, integrated with Azure services such as Azure OpenAI for generative AI applications.

The new product facilitates swift migration of Oracle databases to the cloud, leveraging compatibility with Oracle Zero Downtime Migration and consistency with on-premises Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata deployments. Additionally, customers can build new cloud-native applications using OCI and Azure technologies.

The availability of Oracle Database@Azure will extend to regions beyond the US in 2024, including Germany Central, Australia East, France Central, Canada Central, Brazil South, Japan East, UK South, Central US and South Central US.

“Oracle Database@Azure streamlines the migration of Oracle workloads to Azure, so that customers across industries can combine the best of Oracle with the breadth of Microsoft cloud services like Azure AI and our application platform and developer services, to empower business innovation.” said Erin Chapple, corporate vice president of Azure Core Product and Design at Microsoft.

Oracle will collaborate with Microsoft to accelerate data center exits for customers migrating their on-premises Oracle infrastructure to the cloud. The joint effort aims to address customer challenges by incorporating advanced technologies and embracing multicloud architectures.

“Ninety-eight percent of the Fortune 100 run Oracle Database and leading organizations in every industry have relied on Oracle Exadata and RAC technology to build mission critical applications on-premises. Most of these workloads have not yet moved to the cloud” said Karan Batta, senior vice president at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Data plays a crucial role in the functioning of any business, while cloud technologies can empower enterprises with enhanced flexibility, cost savings, security, and the ability to derive actionable insights from their data.

According to the recent Gartner report, by 2028 cloud computing will shift from being a technology disruptor to becoming a necessary component for maintaining business competitiveness.

As companies progress through innovation and technology, interoperability across cloud service providers becomes essential. Thus, the recent Oracle announcement highlights companies commitment to providing a collaborative solution that enables organizations to navigate the digital environment, aiming to provide the best experiences for their clients.

