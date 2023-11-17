Adobe Launches Project Sound Lift for Quality Audio Production in One Click

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey Adobe unveiled Project Sound Lift to dissect speech recordings, separate voices and reduce background noise for videos creation.

American design software giant Adobe unveiled Project Sound Lift, an AI-powered technology that separates speech recordings into distinct tracks of voices, non-speech sounds and other background noise in a video.

According to the company, the AI will be highly useful for video creators who struggle with poor audio quality and deal with challenges such as wind interference, sub-optimal microphone placement, crowd noise and other audio nuisances.

These issues render videos unusable and affect both hobbyists and professional filmmakers alike, said Adobe.

Developed by speech AI researchers at Adobe Research, the software player announced the new project on stage at Adobe MAX in Japan as part of Adobe’s “Sneaks” showcase. Project Sound Lift lets any user easily tweak audio recordings with just one click.

The tool uses AI to empower users to enhance, transform, and take control of speech and sound in various situations. Adobe’s Enhance Speech technology, part of Adobe applications like Premiere Pro, is integrated into Project Sound Lift — improving the creation and management of studio-quality audio content, it added.

See the demo below:

Adobe’s Edge Over Others?

Adobe claims that previous audio AI models demanded clean and distinct input sounds. However, in the real-world scenario, these recordings often include various challenges like background noise, echoes, reverb and multiple speakers, presenting obstacles for traditional audio processing methods.

This limitation has restricted the practical application of audio AI in everyday recordings and posed difficulties for non-experts attempting to navigate complex audio tools.

However, the new AI-based solution, as per Adobe, separates voices and ambient sounds from common daily life scenarios. It can discern and isolate speech, applause, laughter, music, and various other noises, transforming them into distinct tracks.



With this capability, each track can be independently controlled, enabling users to enhance the quality and content of their videos effortlessly.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of audio processing, Adobe’s latest features, though impressive are not alone in the game.

Lalal.ai for instance, already performs tasks like separating voices and ambient sounds, providing users with the added convenience of iOS and Android apps for on-the-go editing. Meanwhile, Audo.ai is also making waves with its specialized focus on noise reduction, carving out a niche in the industry.

Furthermore, the open-source Ultimate Vocal Remover GUI has been quietly holding its ground, serving as a consistent option for audio manipulation. While it places a primary emphasis on vocal separation, its adaptability extends to effective denoising, offering users a range of choices for their audio processing needs.

