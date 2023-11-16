Google Photos Adds AI Features to Simplify Photo Management for Over One Billion Users

Google Photos, the popular gallery app with over one billion users and four trillion photos and videos, has introduced two new AI-powered features – Photo Stacks and Categorization of Screenshots and Documents.

According to the tech giant, both features will be used for decluttering and categorizing screenshots and documents into albums. It will streamline the clutter that often plagues photo galleries, providing users with a more organized and efficient app.

For users inundated with similar images, such as sunset or group photos, the Photo Stacks feature comes to the rescue. With AI, the tool automatically identifies and groups similar photos, organizing them into stacks.

To further refine the process, the AI selects a top pick, representing what it deems the best moment captured. Users retain control over this process, with the option to modify the automatically generated stacks or disable the feature altogether.

Google’s second feature focuses on categorizing screenshots and documents. Through the power of AI, the Google Photos app will now identify and classify these items into separate albums. This categorization includes diverse elements like receipts, event information, and ID photos. The objective is to simplify the photo retrieval process, allowing users to find specific photos with greater ease.

Beyond mere categorization, the latest update showcases Google Photos’ ambition to extract valuable information from photos. For instance, photos of concert tickets can be used to automatically add reminders to the calendar. This integration of AI with practical functionality aims to make Google Photos not just a gallery app but a more dynamic and useful tool for everyday life.

Control Stays with the User

While announcing new AI features, Google acknowledged the diversity of user preferences, Google Photos ensures that users have the final say. Simply put, If the AI-generated Photo Stacks don’t align with personal preferences, users can modify them according to their own likes and dislikes. Additionally, users can opt to automatically archive screenshots and documents after 30 days, offering a tailored experience based on individual usage patterns.

As of now, these features are gradually making their way to Google Photos users on both iOS and Android platforms. However, the staggered rollout means that some users may experience a delay before these features become accessible on their devices.

Spanner for Protecting Photos Privacy

Google Photos has selected Spanner as its database solution. The decision to integrate the Cloud Spanner stems from the need to uphold the responsibility of safeguarding personal, private, and sensitive user data while catering to the colossal demands of large-scale data processing workloads intrinsic to AI/ML applications.

It relies on Spanner to store a vast repository of metadata crucial for powering features such as album organization, search functionalities, and clustering. This includes both media-specific and product-specific metadata, establishing Spanner as the backbone of Google Photos’ intricate infrastructure.

The backend of Google Photos comprises numerous microservices, each seamlessly interacting with Spanner in diverse ways. Some microservices are dedicated to handling user-facing traffic, while others efficiently manage batch traffic.

