XT Crypto Exchange Launches ‘XT Copy Trading Quartet’ Campaign, Allowing Users To Earn Up To 205 USDT For Engaging In Copy Trading

Cryptocurrency exchange XT launched copy trading and commenced an “XT Copy Trading Quartet” campaign designed to incentivize users with 205 USDT for participating in copy trading and following trading leaders.

The initiative is currently underway and will continue until 16:00 UTC on June 10th. The incentives comprises four components–newcomer copy trading bonus, newcomer copy trading loss compensation, newcomer copy trading surprise package, and copy trading elites rewards.

During the event, participants who engage in copy trading for the first time will be eligible to receive a newcomer bonus based on their initial futures copy trading amount, limited to the first 500 users. Users whose amount exceeds 1,000 will receive 5 USDT, while those whose amount surpasses 3,000 will be allocated 15 USDT, and those whose amount will exceed 5,000 will receive 25 USDT.

Additionally, novice copy traders will be eligible to receive trial bonus compensation of up to 50 USDT for their initial copy trading order in the event of a liquidation loss. Furthermore, first-time copy traders who maintain copy trading activity for more than seven consecutive days and generate a profit by the conclusion of the event will be entitled to receive a futures trial bonus ranging from 10 USDT to 100 USDT.

The individuals, whether new or existing users, engaging in futures copy trading can accrue rewards based on their total copy trading volume, with a total prize pool of 10,000 USDT. Spot rewards will vary from 3 USDT for accumulated copy trading volume exceeding 30,000 to 30 USDT for those exceeding 300,000.

XT Expands Its Solutions With USDT-M Futures For DRIFT, OMNI, And VANRY

XT is a global cryptocurrency exchange with operating centers located in Singapore, Europe, and various other countries and regions. The platform offers support for over 800 tokens and has a selection of more than 1000 trading pairs. Its range of trading options includes spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, OTC trading, and the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using credit cards.

Recently, XT unveiled its intention to introduce USDT-M Futures for DRIFTUSDT, OMNIUSDT, and VANRYUSDT alongside a trading rewards event supplied with random prizes. This event is valid and will continue until 16:00 UTC on May 31st.

