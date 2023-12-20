World Mobile and Vodacom Collaborate to Trial Aerostat for Mozambique’s Connectivity

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief World Mobile collaborates with Vodacom to trial aerostat technology connecting Mozambique regions digitally.

The global blockchain-powered mobile network World Mobile announced a collaboration with Vodacom Mozambique to trial aerostat technology using Vodacom’s mobile spectrum and resources. This collaboration aims to connect regions in Mozambique digitally.

Aerostats, which are tethered balloons equipped with telecommunications equipment, have been identified as a promising solution to enhance internet access in underserved communities. The initiative’s goal is to connect rural and remote areas globally, aligning with the mission of World Mobile.

The World Mobile partnership with Vodacom represents the first “usage test” for World Mobile, functioning as a practical trial of the aerostat. Residents in Mozambique can now connect to a functional aerostat, enabling them to make phone calls or use data from various distances.

"Vodacom’s involvement in this trial is a testament to their commitment to innovation and their support in connecting the unconnected. They have been forward-thinking in their approach, recognizing the potential of new technologies to make a real difference" – @MrTelecoms — World Mobile (@WorldMobileTeam) December 20, 2023

The collaboration highlights parties’ commitment to innovation and supporting initiatives aimed at connecting the unconnected. The trial extends beyond a technological experiment, offering hope to communities on the periphery of the digital world.

The success of this trial could set the stage for similar initiatives involving additional aerostats not only in Mozambique but potentially across Africa and beyond.

African telecommunications provider Vodacom is part of Vodafone Group PLC, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world.

The collaborative trial of aerostat technology by World Mobile and Vodacom Mozambique signifies a pioneering step toward addressing connectivity challenges in underserved regions, paving the way for similar initiatives globally.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson