News Report Technology
December 20, 2023

World Mobile and Vodacom Collaborate to Trial Aerostat for Mozambique’s Connectivity

by
Published: December 20, 2023 at 9:48 am Updated: December 20, 2023 at 9:48 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 20, 2023 at 9:48 am

In Brief

World Mobile collaborates with Vodacom to trial aerostat technology connecting Mozambique regions digitally.

World Mobile and Vodacom Collaborate to Trial Aerostat for Mozambique Connectivity

The global blockchain-powered mobile network World Mobile announced a collaboration with Vodacom Mozambique to trial aerostat technology using Vodacom’s mobile spectrum and resources. This collaboration aims to connect regions in Mozambique digitally.

Aerostats, which are tethered balloons equipped with telecommunications equipment, have been identified as a promising solution to enhance internet access in underserved communities. The initiative’s goal is to connect rural and remote areas globally, aligning with the mission of World Mobile.

The World Mobile partnership with Vodacom represents the first “usage test” for World Mobile, functioning as a practical trial of the aerostat. Residents in Mozambique can now connect to a functional aerostat, enabling them to make phone calls or use data from various distances.

The collaboration highlights parties’ commitment to innovation and supporting initiatives aimed at connecting the unconnected. The trial extends beyond a technological experiment, offering hope to communities on the periphery of the digital world.

The success of this trial could set the stage for similar initiatives involving additional aerostats not only in Mozambique but potentially across Africa and beyond.

African telecommunications provider Vodacom is part of Vodafone Group PLC, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world.

The collaborative trial of aerostat technology by World Mobile and Vodacom Mozambique signifies a pioneering step toward addressing connectivity challenges in underserved regions, paving the way for similar initiatives globally.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

‘Tech Industry Will Move Towards Reduced Reliance on GPUs in 2024,’ claims Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network

by Victor Dey
December 19, 2023

Decoding the Top 5 Generative AI Trends for 2024

by Kumar Gandharv
December 19, 2023

Hitch Interactive Integrates Generative AI for ‘Programmable’ Miniverse NFTs

by Victor Dey
December 19, 2023

‘AI Chatbots Integrated in Messaging Apps will Overtake Internet Browsing’ predicts Gupshup’s CEO Beerud Sheth

by Victor Dey
December 18, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Today’s AI Highlights: The Top 5 News Stories from December 20, 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023

UK Supreme Court Rejects Computer Scientist Thaler’s Plea to Patent AI as an ‘Inventor’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023

International Organization of Securities Commissions Releases Policy Recommendations for DeFi

by Alisa Davidson
December 20, 2023

OpenAI’s GPTBot is a Major Cyberthreat for Online Retailers During Holiday Sales: Report

by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Today’s AI Highlights: The Top 5 News Stories from December 20, 2023
News Report Technology
Today’s AI Highlights: The Top 5 News Stories from December 20, 2023
by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023
UK Supreme Court Rejects Computer Scientist Thaler’s Plea to Patent AI as an ‘Inventor’
News Report Technology
UK Supreme Court Rejects Computer Scientist Thaler’s Plea to Patent AI as an ‘Inventor’
by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023
International Organization of Securities Commissions Releases Policy Recommendations for DeFi
Business News Report
International Organization of Securities Commissions Releases Policy Recommendations for DeFi
by Alisa Davidson
December 20, 2023
OpenAI’s GPTBot is a Major Cyberthreat for Online Retailers During Holiday Sales: Report
News Report Technology
OpenAI’s GPTBot is a Major Cyberthreat for Online Retailers During Holiday Sales: Report
by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.