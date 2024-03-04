Wix Launches AI Website Builder to Simplify Web Development for All

by Victor Dey

SaaS website builder platform Wix unveiled its AI Website Builder, enabling users to create professional websites in minutes through conversational AI. The AI Website Builder leverages generative AI technology to simplify website page creation using prompts, offering a conversational chat experience.

By describing their intent and goals, users can instantly generate fully designed websites with relevant pages and business solutions such as scheduling, eCommerce and event management.

During an interactive dialogue, users provide input and receive follow-up questions tailored to their answers. Once all necessary information is provided, the AI generates a tailor-made website with a layout, theme, text, images and business solutions. Users retain complete control to refine and can customize their sites—adjusting the look, feel, structure and layout as desired.

“The AI Website builder is integrated into the Wix ecosystem providing users with business management, apps, and more so they can continue to achieve their goals after the website is generated. This streamlines the whole web-building process by explaining a vision and having AI do the work for the user, eliminating time-consuming text writing and design creation,” Yaara Asaf, Head of Product, Wix Editor told MPost. “Users can build their sites at unprecedented speeds and it’s completely revolutionizing building a website and bringing users’ visions to life.”

Available globally in English, the AI Website Builder expands Wix’s existing suite of AI-powered features. Wix’s Yaara Asaf said that for the last 7 years, the company has been working to improve its AI algorithms and models that can be integrated into the user journey.

“As a company, we have learned much about AI and how users interact with it when creating their websites. We use these insights to find opportunities to improve our AI algorithms, integrate with the latest AI models, and create AI-powered solutions across our entire portfolio of website building, business operations, and user support products and experiences,” added Asaf.

Master Website Creation with Intuitive Prompts

When users enter the AI Website Builder, an AI assistant prompts them to share their needs and goals. The conversational experience involves the AI assistant posing questions such as “What is your site’s desired name?” and “Can you describe your business?”.

The depth of the user’s responses directly influences the level of personalization in the final website. If users require assistance with rephrasing questions or providing answers, the AI is readily available to help. Moreover, users can quickly request edits, changes, or refinements to their responses at any point, just as they would when conversing with a human. Once users provide their answers, AI processes this information to construct the website.

Wix’s AI Website Builder then crafts a personalized layout for the business, incorporating custom colors and fonts to align with the brand, and generates ready-to-publish content for the site pages. Users can tailor their site’s appearance further by instructing the AI assistant, such as changing the theme. Upon satisfaction with the preview, users can proceed to publish the site.

“When users come to Wix, they don’t always know exactly what they need to optimize their site, what text will resonate with viewers, what images to include, or what an online business entails,” Wix’s Yaara Asaf told MPost. “The AI Website Builder allows users to describe their intent to the AI chat and Wix builds an entire website, including the necessary business and marketing solutions based on the business described. Wix is taking the hard work away from the user and putting it on AI.”

In recent years, Wix has continually enhanced its AI-powered offerings to support user business growth and success. In 2023, the company introduced several new AI features. Among them was the AI Text Creator, enabling users to generate high-quality, tailored website content. Additionally, the AI Meta Tag Creator enhances efficiency and search visibility, while the Conversation AI Chat Funnel matches tailored solutions to user business requirements.

The features aim to cater to various user personas, including small businesses, agencies and those with time constraints.

“We believe AI reduces complexity and creates value for our users. Over the next few years, new AI technologies will bring many opportunities to improve web creation. AI will continue to be an integral part of Wix and the Wix platform, and we’re excited to keep delivering new and evolving AI-powered solutions to our users and to keep changing the dynamics of web creation,” said Wix’s Yaara Asaf.

