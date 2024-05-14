News Report Technology
May 14, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Releases EIP-7706 Proposal To Introduce New Type Of Gas For Ethereum Transaction Calldata

by
Published: May 14, 2024 at 6:11 am Updated: May 14, 2024 at 6:12 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 14, 2024 at 6:11 am

In Brief

Vitalik Buterin introduced EIP-7706 to add a new type of gas for transaction calldata and integrate the three gas types into a system.

Vitalik Buterin Releases EIP-7706 Proposal To Introduce New Type Of Gas For Ethereum Transaction Calldata

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has introduced a new Ethereum Improvement Proposal draft, EIP-7706, with the goal of incorporating a new type of gas for transaction calldata and integrating the three gas types into a coordinated system.

The new EIP-7706 utilizes the same method applied for blob data in EIP-4844 by introducing a separate fee market for calldata. This includes a distinct basefee and a separate per-block gas limit. As a result, the theoretical maximum calldata size of a block would be significantly reduced. Furthermore, basic economic analysis indicates that calldata costs would become considerably lower.

EIP-7706 offers a new transaction type that includes the three variations of max-base fees and priority fees as a vector, enabling the same code paths to manage all three types of gas. The proposal aims to make the basefee adjustment, which currently uses separate methods for the execution of gas and blobs. By adopting the same approach for all three gas types, the proposal seeks to simplify the basefee adjustment rules and ensure that the more robust mathematical properties of the EIP-4844 basefee adjustment algorithm apply to all three types of gas.

One significant argument against raising the Ethereum gas limit, reducing the cost of calldata, or increasing the EIP-4844 blob count before technologies like PeerDAS become available, is that the theoretical maximum size of an Ethereum block is already too large, and increasing it further is not feasible.

Previously, Vitalik Buterin proposed the concept of implementing multi-dimensional gas pricing in Ethereum to enhance the efficiency of the network’s resource utilization.

EIP-7702 Introduced To Refine Account Abstraction On Ethereum 

Vitalik Buterin released EIP-7702, which sets an externally owned account (EOA) code for one transaction last week. This proposal aims to enhance the functionality of EOAs, which are user-controlled accounts on Ethereum, as opposed to those managed by smart contract code. 

Presented as an alternative to EIP-3074, this proposal received positive feedback from all stakeholder groups during discussions at the breakout meeting.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

5ireChain Initiates Incentivized ‘Testnet Thunder: GA’ For Network Stress Testing, Invites Users To Participate For Airdrop Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024

Stacks Partners With Uphold To Facilitate Seamless Asset Trading And Transfers, Bolstering Bitcoin Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024

3D Gamification and AI to Redefine the Educational Industry In 2024: Multifaceted Applications, Unparalleled Engagement and Immersive Experiences 

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 14, 2024

How OpenAI’s Latest Model Breaks Down Barriers, Integrating Text, Audio, and Visual Inputs to Create a Seamless User Experience

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 14, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

5ireChain Initiates Incentivized ‘Testnet Thunder: GA’ For Network Stress Testing, Invites Users To Participate For Airdrop Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024

Stacks Partners With Uphold To Facilitate Seamless Asset Trading And Transfers, Bolstering Bitcoin Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024

Bitlayer’s X Account Suspected Of Being Under Attack, Users Advised To Be Wary Of Phishing Links

by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024

Worldcoin’s WLD Token To Face Aggressive Selling Pressure With More Unlocks In Coming Months, Warns DeFi2 Bybit Trader

by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
5ireChain Initiates Incentivized ‘Testnet Thunder: GA’ For Network Stress Testing, Invites Users To Participate For Airdrop Rewards
News Report Technology
5ireChain Initiates Incentivized ‘Testnet Thunder: GA’ For Network Stress Testing, Invites Users To Participate For Airdrop Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024
Stacks Partners With Uphold To Facilitate Seamless Asset Trading And Transfers, Bolstering Bitcoin Adoption
Business News Report Technology
Stacks Partners With Uphold To Facilitate Seamless Asset Trading And Transfers, Bolstering Bitcoin Adoption
by Alisa Davidson
May 14, 2024
3D Gamification and AI to Redefine the Educational Industry In 2024: Multifaceted Applications, Unparalleled Engagement and Immersive Experiences 
Education Lifestyle Software Stories and Reviews Technology
3D Gamification and AI to Redefine the Educational Industry In 2024: Multifaceted Applications, Unparalleled Engagement and Immersive Experiences 
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 14, 2024
How OpenAI’s Latest Model Breaks Down Barriers, Integrating Text, Audio, and Visual Inputs to Create a Seamless User Experience
Education Lifestyle Software Stories and Reviews Technology
How OpenAI’s Latest Model Breaks Down Barriers, Integrating Text, Audio, and Visual Inputs to Create a Seamless User Experience
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 14, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.