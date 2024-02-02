Victoria VR to Launch its Web3 Metaverse App for Apple Vision Pro in Q2 2024

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Victoria VR plans to launch the first web3 metaverse app on Apple Vision Pro, an augmented reality (AR) headset from Apple.

Virtual reality developer Victoria VR plans to launch the first web3 metaverse app on Apple’s Vision Pro, in second quarter of 2024. Apple recently announced the launch of its long-rumored augmented reality (AR) headset – Vision Pro at its WWDC 2023 conference.

According to Victoria VR, its web3 application will deliver a digital environment centered on five elemental aspects of nature, intricately designed according to the principles of Feng Shui. Users will navigate through a virtual space mapped out with cardinal points, exploring an immersive world crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

The application offers a host of features, including a Ming Kua calculator for selecting optimal virtual plot locations and a custom builder tool allowing users to design interior and exterior spaces. The metaverse can be used for educational purposes in both the traditional and virtual worlds.

“Feng Shui is based on 6 thousand year old statistics, which we will transfer to Metaverse Victoria VR in the form of a game, has no parallel in the world – finally the whole world will be able to know the secret of Feng Shui, which was even forbidden until the 90s,” Adam Bém, co-founder and CEO of Victoria VR told Metaverse Post.

Renowned for its ultra-realistic graphics and immersive gameplay, Victoria VR aims to showcase the capabilities of Apple’s Vision Pro while harnessing the power of web3 technology.

VR Token Drives Transactions and Rewards Active Users

Victoria VR’s metaverse operates on a motivational token economy, rewarding active users and stakers. The VR token is the main currency within the digital world and incentivizes activities to enhance the virtual environment. Launched via KuCoin‘s launchpad, the token recorded over $100M in volume on its first trading day and appreciating by 212 times in its first month.

Behind the scenes, Victoria VR’s dedicated team of more than 80 in-house developers from the company’s headquarters in Prague has worked tirelessly to bring the metaverse to life. Following a successful alpha release, anticipation mounts for the upcoming Victoria VR close-quarters battle (CQB) arena demonstration on February 9th, with Early Access to the Metaverse slated for April.

“Players will have the opportunity to explore a portion of the wood region, influenced by Feng Shui First.

The storyline introduces players to three spells based on Feng Shui, with an intuitive casting system designed to provide a realistic wizard experience,” Victoria VR’s Adam Bém told Metaverse Post. “Early access will allow players to immerse themselves in the Victoria VR environment, meet various characters and learn the fundamentals of magic casting based on Feng Shui and the five elements.”

Within the Victoria VR metaverse, users can immerse themselves in a vibrant digital marketplace, where the VR token facilitates transactions for a range of in-game assets, including items, resources, skins, wearables and lands.

“Victoria VR returns 50% of all revenue generated from in-game asset sales to the rewards pool, guaranteeing the rewards pool is never-ending. Rewards pools distribute rewards to active users in our Metaverse and those who stake assets to motivate active participants to keep interacting with our world,” Adam Bém added.

The Apple Vision Pro, set to go on sale from February 2nd will open new avenues in immersive technology space. It comes with advanced eye and hand-tracking interfaces, 3D video capabilities and a suite of augmented reality apps. This multi-purpose headset integrates virtual reality experiences with augmented reality functionalities, catering to work and leisure pursuits.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv